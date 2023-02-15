Microsoft and Google have committed to investing in these communities.now they are going backwards





In February 2021, when Microsoft president Brad Smith announced that the tech giant had purchased 90 acres of land west of Atlanta, he presented a bold vision. He aims to become one of Microsoft’s largest hubs in the United States.

The announcement was met with enthusiasm in the local media, with support for building affordable housing, programs to help public school children develop digital skills, support for historically Black colleges, and support for local nonprofits. It promised new funding for commercial organizations and affordable broadband for more people. in Atlanta.

The biggest question today, writes Smith, is not what Atlanta can do to support Microsoft. Here’s what Microsoft can do to support Atlanta.

Two years later, Microsoft announced a series of cost-cutting initiatives, including 10,000 job cuts, hardware portfolio changes, and leasing consolidation. As part of these moves, Microsoft has paused development on its Atlanta campus this month, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

The decision to suspend plans feels like a broken promise that captured many residents of the predominantly black neighborhood Microsoft was planning to build a campus off-guard. Jasmine Hope, a local resident and chairman of her neighborhood planning department, said.

“The promise to build a grocery store here, to bring jobs to the community, to have a pipeline between the school and Microsoft to create jobs all seems out of the window,” she told CNN. Told. But the consequences are still being felt in the neighborhood.

A Microsoft spokesperson said the land is not for sale and aims to reserve a quarter of the 90 acres for community needs. Microsoft will continue its efforts to partner with his community to make a positive impact and contribute to the region, the spokesperson added.

Over the past decade, the booming technology industry in the United States has led to cities across the country vying to become tech hubs. State and city officials raced to see Silicon Valley giants bring offices, data centers and warehouses into their communities. It hopes to create jobs and other benefits that cash-strapped local governments may struggle to finance on their own. Perhaps the greatest example of this is in 2017, 238 communities submitted bids to be home to Amazon’s second headquarters. Some have even proposed significant tax cuts or renamed land cities to Amazons.

But now, after years of seemingly endless hiring and expansion, many large tech companies are rethinking costs. The reason is the perfect storm of pandemic shifts in demand for online services, rising interest rates and the fear of a looming recession. So far, much of the focus of this tech recession has been on a long list of layoffs, but companies are also hinting at plans to dramatically cut real estate costs across the country.

Facebook’s parent companies Meta, Microsoft, Salesforce and Snap have each announced plans to close offices or cut real estate, according to recent company announcements, documents and local news reports. Some tech companies say their leases will expire or they will go completely remote. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is already moving to desk-sharing for people who are already spending most of their time out of the office.

The effects of these pullbacks range from New York City, where Meta reportedly shrunk its real estate footprint around Hudson Yards, to San Francisco, where some local businesses say they’re facing remote spillovers. Already felt across the country. Closure of jobs and multiple tech offices.

Colin Yasukochi, executive director of CBRE’s Tech Insights Center, a commercial real estate firm, said tech companies gained market share in 2012 and 2013, making it the top rental office space in the nation. increase. But according to CBRE data, by 2022, financial and insurance companies will overtake the technology industry to hold the highest share of US office leasing.

Really, over the past few quarters we’ve seen the tech industry reduce leasing activity quite significantly. It’s a reduction in leasing activity by the tech industry.

But the impact of that setback is probably most noticeable in communities with less robust tech hubs.

Quarry Yards, west of Atlanta, has been a source of some promise and dashed hope. Including industrial areas. Amazon eventually bought the other city, but four years later another Seattle tech giant acquired the land.

After the purchase, Microsoft described Quarry Yards as a place with wide tree-lined streets and broken sidewalks. According to Microsoft, the area is a food desert with no grocery stores, pharmacies or banks.

According to Hope, the community consists of many older black neighbors. These residents have been worried about gentrification and eviction for years, she said, as home prices and property taxes skyrocket in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

The mere announcement that Microsoft is coming to town has brought new buyers and developers to the region, exacerbating those long-standing concerns, she said. Through December, average home prices in the area soared significantly faster than in Atlanta as a whole.

But Hope said residents were also cautiously optimistic about the benefits Microsoft promised to the community. Now the community is being left behind at a higher price, but without the promised improvements or economic opportunities.

The community now feels burdened by this, she said.

The Hopes community isn’t the only one facing the whiplash of falling Silicon Valley real estate prices. Late last month, the city of Kirkland, Washington, said in a press release that it had received notice from Google that it would not go ahead with a redevelopment project initially intended to build a large new campus in the city.

At a Kirkland City Council meeting last summer, Google representatives pledged more than $12 million to invest in infrastructure improvements, such as creating bike lanes and pedestrian paths, as well as affordable housing. Alluded to the many community benefits to be gained from this construction, including: A planning process between Google and the city began in the fall of 2020.

Google spokesperson Ryan Lamont said in a statement to CNN that the company is committed to ensuring its real estate investments meet the needs of current and future employees as it continues to shape the workplace experience of the future. Our campus is the heart of the Google community and we remain committed to our long-term presence in Washington State.

Even San Francisco, whose fortunes are more tied to Silicon Valley than any other city, is showing signs of tension from the one-two punch of a shift to remote work and office closures.

According to CBRE, the city’s office vacancy rate hit a record high of 27.6% in the last three months of last year, compared to 3.7% before the pandemic.

CBRE’s Yasukochi told CNN that its all-time high was about 20% after the dot-com bankruptcy. We were at the highest point our record showed.

Yaskochi said the rise of remote and hybrid work has been a major factor in reducing real estate investments by big tech companies. Then came the recent cost-cutting measures.

Local business owners say they are feeling the impact now.

Mark Nagle, owner of The Chieftain, a 21-year-old Irish pub and restaurant in downtown San Francisco, told CNN recently that tech companies and corporate offices in his neighborhood had been shutting down, including the closure of the Snapchat office. He said he witnessed one after another being closed. down the street.

Nagle said they were usually in great downtown locations. But now his business is surrounded by several empty stores and multiple lots under construction.

The number of workers who regularly come to the region has not recovered since the pandemic began, Nagle said, and neither has his business. Nagle said employees weren’t just stopping by for a drink at the end of the day, but businesses nearby often held events and meetings at Chieftain, but those were also down significantly, Nagle said. That’s what I mean.

At least six bars and restaurants within a two-block radius of him have closed in the last few years, he said.

You’re getting by with less, which makes the business very unpredictable, he added. was.

CNN’s Claire Duffy contributed to this report.

