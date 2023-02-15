Star Tribune Names Next Publisher, Commissioner and Former Google Executive Steve Grove





The Star-Tribune hired the Minnesota Commissioner of Employment and Economic Development to the top position in the paper.

Steve Grove was named publisher and CEO on Tuesday.

Grove hails from Northfield and is a former Google executive who has served in Governor Tim Waltz’s administration since January 2019. He will take over his job at the Tribune Star from Mike Klingensmith, who is retiring after serving Minnesota’s highest office for his 13 years. largest media company.

Grove is honored to join an organization driven by a sense of purpose, a belief that quality journalism matters and is essential to a thriving society and democracy, said Grove, who announced his hiring to The Star Tribune. I have a clear eye on the challenges facing media organizations today, and I believe Star Tribune is well positioned to meet those challenges. A strong Star Tribune means a strong Minnesota.

Star Tribunes owner Glen Taylor said, “We were fortunate to have his true innovator executive join our team and help define the future of local journalism.

Prior to leading the employment and economic development division, Grove spent 12 years at Google, where he was the founding director of the Google News Lab.

The Star Tribune reported that Grove is expected to drive digital subscriptions and increase advertising as it faces a future of declining print subscribers.

Along with health officials, Grove as a state commissioner was consistently in public during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, while some businesses were temporarily closed due to direct contact.

As commissioner of state agencies, Grove regularly dealt with the press. There were occasional clashes over records related to his activities. Just this week, the agency settled a lawsuit over Groves’ decision to block people on Twitter even though he used his account to promote behavior from a public role.

A spokeswoman said Grove was unavailable for an interview with MPR News on Tuesday.

Grove’s final day as commissioner is March 2, and he will start a new job in April.

Groves’ economic development accomplishments include creating a record grant program in broadband development and childcare, launching the Minnesota program, and restoring the Minnesota Angel tax credit, Waltz said in a statement.

It has been an honor to serve as Minnesota’s Commissioner of Jobs and Economic Development for the past four years, and I thank Governor Waltz and Lt. Governor Flanagan for giving me the opportunity to do the best job I’ve ever had. Grove said in a statement issued by Waltz. .

