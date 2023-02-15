



Thief Simulator v20230207 GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Thief Simulator v20230207 GoldBerg PC Game 2023 Overview

Thief simulator

Be the real thief. Heist in the free roaming sandbox neighborhoods. Keep an eye on your target and collect information that will help you in the robbery. Take the challenge and rob the best secured houses. Buy some high tech burglary equipment and learn new thief tricks. Selling stolen goods to passers-by. Do whatever a real thief would do, a good thief always has an eye on his target. What’s inside? Who lives there? What is the target day schedule? Find out when the house is empty and if there are nosy neighbors. Choose from many possible methods to prepare the best plan. Many of the modern devices available in Thief Simulator can be useful for gathering information about your target and its vicinity, and the sooner the better. Find and steal valuables as much as possible in the shortest possible time. Remember, infinite backpacks do not exist. When the time comes you have to keep your blood cold. In every house you will find a lot of useless things, which can really slow you down. If you’re not sure you can take some serious cash for it, it might be a good idea to leave it behind and make room for some more expensive goods. If you fill your backpack with things of no value, you may have to waste time getting rid of things just to make room for other things. Be careful, because some things may attract the police’s attention to you! A real experienced thief can spot the places where there is a high probability of finding some valuables on the fly. Use the flashlight at night to highlight all the valuables in sight and where you can expect them to be. Dismantling a stolen car and selling parts online. Prepare phones and tablets before selling them in the pawn shop by removing their safe, and look for any useful items. They will save you some time picking lock or hacking. Get near a window or purchase receipts in trash cans. All of these things can make the life of an aspiring thief much easier and cut burglary time up to half. Of course, many of them are just useless trash…or maybe they aren’t? be cerfull! In some homes you can meet unexpected guests. If they catch you in the act, they will call the police. In this case, hide and wait until they stop looking for you or you can always leave the loot and run as fast as you can.

Technical specifications for this version Game version: v20230207 Interface language: English Audio language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: GoldBergGame File name: Thief_Simulator_v20230207_GoldBerg.zip Game download size: 6.6 GBMD5SUM: 42c94e6bbd9e11f9b939537e

System requirements of Thief Simulator v20230207 GoldBerg

Before you start Thief Simulator v20230207 GoldBerg Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7 * Processor: Intel Core i5 * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 750 * DirectX: v10 * Storage: 5 GB available space * Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 * Processor: Intel Core i7 * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 1050 * DirectX: v10 * Storage: 5 GB available space * Sound card: DirectX compatible

Thief Simulator v20230207 GoldBerg Free Download

Click on below button to start Thief Simulator v20230207 GoldBerg. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://oceanofgames.com/thief-simulator-v20230207-goldberg-free-download/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

