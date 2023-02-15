



SGS Taipings GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy game.

SGS Taipings Goldberg PC Game 2023 Overview

TAIPINGS

The game recreates the Taiping Rebellion of 1851-1864. It was one of the bloodiest and most horrific civil wars in China, claiming millions of lives. Play as the Taiping rebels and their allies, fight to create their own state, or become the Qing emperor and crush the rebellion and his foreign demon allies before he brings down your dynasty. – Civil war, Taiping Rebellion, which claimed the lives of millions of Chinese. In this game, you will play the role of the rebel forces of the “Heavenly Kingdom” (also known as the Taiping) and their other allies such as the Nian bandits, against the Qing Dynasty. Further rebellions and the intervention of foreign powers would play an irritating role on both sides. Scenarios run from 8 cycles (for the youngest) to over 164 cycles (13-year Grand Campaign), each representing a one-month period between April 1851 and December 1864. One player represents the Taiping rebels and their allies, and the other represents various forces of the Qing Empire. Both have land and naval units under their command and can play some diplomatic games with foreign powers. * The Taiping’s goal is to establish a viable state and strong army in the heart of China, and once they gather forces and encourage other rebellions, crush the Qings before they realize the danger. Use help from all sources to achieve surprise and success. Speed ​​is important here, but driving problems and domestic squabbles can be a real danger in the long run. * Kings are not prepared for rebellion and consider it a minor incident in remote regions of their huge empire. They must conscientiously take risks as soon as possible, before the enemy becomes too strong and unstoppable. The forces are weak and spread out and the leadership is bad. Training new troops, purchasing better weapons, and hiring suitable commanders is required, but this can only be achieved when the emperor becomes aware of the situation (via the Qing Index of Imperial Concerns).

Beware, on both sides, of foreign fiends (French and British troops), for they are presently neutral, but may, at some point, become a fearless foe or opportunistic ally as they will attack the Empire or turn against the Taipings. Diplomacy will play an important role, as the map covers most of China and some neighboring regions, divided into regions and provinces. Terrain includes paddy fields, plain land, hills, mountains and highlands, desert and major rivers, as well as coastal or oceanic waters. There are hundreds of small or major towns spread over the playable portion of the map, as well as a special show where diplomacy is dealt with. The game time scale is one cycle for each month of real time, and the weather and climate play a huge role in the game, as winter, floods, rains, and droughts are shaped by a visual change in the map features. He will have access to dozens of different unit types (regiment size), such as levies, militia, Chinese or Manchu banners, cavalry, bandits, triads, foreign infantry or sailors, ancient cannons, modern artillery, transport ships and warships, as well as many Garrison types or other supply units. All of these troops and ships will cost precious income to build, and some will require training to evolve into more efficient models. In this game, thanks to the new economic system added to the SGS engine, you will also receive income from major cities and regions, with which you can maintain and expand your armies and fleets. The main sources of income would come from the cities and ports they controlled, as well as rich agricultural lands. But you need to be wary of corruption, imperial spending, and other sources of wasting your precious resources. The game’s events and cards, more than 200 in number, allow for complete replayability thanks to the many different situations they create on the diplomatic, military, political or economic spheres. Estimated Play Time: 1:00 to several hours… Favorite Aspect: None. Hardest to play: Qings.

Technical specifications for this release Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Download/reload batch: GoldBergGame File name: SGS_Taipings_GoldBerg.zip Game download size: 1.6 GB MD5SUM: b5e8d42443b22a0632615e7bad1e4164

SGS Taipings GoldBerg system requirements

Before you start SGS Taipings GoldBerg free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows minimum:

* OS: Windows 7/8/10 + * Processor: 2.5GHz Intel Dual Core * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: 512MB NVIDIA GeForce 9600 or equivalent * DirectX: v9.0 * Storage: 2GB Available Space * Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 7 (SP1+) or higher * Processor: 2.5GHz Intel Dual Core * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: 1024MB DirectX 11 compatible * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 4GB space Available * Sound Card: DirectX 11 + compatible

