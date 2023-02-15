



Dying Light 2 Stay Human v1.9.2 GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action-adventure and role-playing game.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human v1.9.2 GoldBerg PC Game 2023 Overview

More than twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus – and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The city, one of the last great human settlements, has been torn apart by conflict. Civilization has gone back to the dark ages. However, we still have hope, you are a wanderer who has the power to change the fate of the city. But your extraordinary abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you can’t resolve, you set out to find out the truth…and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, such as defeating your enemies and making allies, you will need both fists and wits. Uncover the dark secrets behind those in power, choose a side and determine your own destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there is one thing you can never forget – staying human.

Wide open world

Take part in the life of a city plunged into a new dark age. Discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore its multiple levels and locations.

Creative and brutal combat

Use your parkour skills to turn the tide in even the most brutal encounters. Clever thinking, creative traps and weapons will be your best friends.

Day and night cycle

Wait for the night to venture into the dark hideouts of the infected. The sun’s rays keep them at bay, but once they’re gone, the monsters start scavenging for them, leaving their lairs free to explore.

Choices and results

Shape the future of the city with your actions and watch how it changes. Determine the balance of power by making choices in a growing conflict and crafting your own experience.

2-4 players cooperative game

Play in up to four players co-op. Host your own games or join others and see how their choices differ from yours.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

This game may contain content that is not suitable for all ages, or may not be suitable for viewing in action: frequent violence or gore, general adult content

Technical specifications for this release. Game version: v1.9.2 Interface language: English Audio language: English Download group/Re packer: GoldBergGame File name: Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human_v1_9_2_GoldBerg.zip Game download size: 57 GBMD5SUM: 45d19d37a3ce022fe5397664

Dying Light 2 Stay Human v1.9.2 GoldBerg system requirements

Before you start Dying Light 2 Stay Human v1.9.2 GoldBerg Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows (R) 7 * Processor: Intel Core i3-9100 / AMD Ryzen 3 2300X * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA (R) GeForce (R) GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon(TM) RX 560 (4 GB VRAM) * Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows (R) 10 * Processor: AMD / Intel CPU running at 3.6GHz or higher: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel i5-8600K or later * Memory: 16 GB of RAM RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA (R) GeForce RTX (TM) 2060 6 GB or AMD RX Vega 56 8 GB or later * Storage: 60 GB available space

Dying Light 2 Stay Human v1.9.2 GoldBerg Free Download

Click on below button to start Dying Light 2 Stay Human v1.9.2 GoldBerg. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

