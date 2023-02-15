



Mortuary Assistant v1.1.3 GoldBerg Free Download for PC gaming setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and adventure game.

Mortuary Assistant v1.1.3 GoldBerg PC Game 2023 Overview

After completing your degree in Mortuary Science, you landed an apprenticeship at River Fields Mortuary. Over the past several months, I have logged many hours assisting the mortician with daily tasks as well as learning the ins and outs of the embalming process as well as how to properly handle and care for the deceased. Deal with some taxidermy. Death does not keep daylight hours. But there is something different about these bodies because there is something different about you. The phone rings with the motor on the other end. The rumors are true, and you can’t leave. * Perform mummification tasks while keeping demonic forces at bay * Practice occult rituals to identify demonic entities * Gather clues together to banish the demon and save your soul * Uncover the history of Rebecca Owens’ grasping, the haunting past of River Fields, and the ominous secret that lurks beneath the surface… * Hack system It makes each game unique, ensuring that you will never feel completely safe. * Story unfolds through multiple games. Every demon you banish is just one piece of the puzzle * Over 10 hours of content with more to find for curious eyes

Perform embalming, handle various jobs around the morgue, and exorcise demonic forces. All on working days.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains disturbing images, drug references, moments of self-harm, and strong language

Technical specifications for this version Game version: v1.1.3 Interface language: English Audio language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: GoleBergGame File name: The_Mortuary_Assistant_v1_1_3_GoldBerg.zip Game download size: 3.7 GBMD5SUM: 3c552adc0a84090d32078264

System Requirements for GoldBerg Mortuary Assistant v1.1.3

Before you start The Mortuary Assistant v1.1.3 GoldBerg download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating System: Windows 7 or higher * Processor: 2 GHz or higher * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: geforce 960 or higher * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 4 GB available space

Mortuary Assistant v1.1.3 GoldBerg Free Download

Click on below button to start The Mortuary Assistant v1.1.3 GoldBerg. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

