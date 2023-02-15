Download Falsepine GoldBerg for free





Falsepine GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Falsepine GoldBerg PC Game Overview 2023

Falsepine is a fast-paced combat game that focuses on challenging combat and exploration. It is developed by Voyager Softworks, a team of enthusiastic new game developers. Falsepine is a labor of love, pulling all the passion and drive from the team into a brutal and rewarding roguelike.

Hunt mythical creatures

Falsepine puts you in the role of a race of monster hunters tasked with tracking down and defeating 5 legendary creatures across the Wild West. Use all your wits and skills to fight against these dangerous enemies and come out victorious.

Explore a wild world

Explore a variety of unique places from the snowy peaks of Grizzly Peaks to arid wastelands. Track down and collect evidence and journals that illustrate the rich history of each monster. Every clue found may be the key to your success or defeat in the great confrontation against these mythical creatures.

Plan ahead

Prepare for the journey ahead in Falsepine City, buy weapons and equipment in Gold and Irons, buy drinks and clues in Crossroads Saloon, stock up on valuables in Falsepine Bank and finally equip gear and get unique rewards in Hunters Camp. Once you leave for your hunt, there is no turning back.

Create your own unique hunter

Falsepine offers a wide variety of game modes to suit all types of anglers. Do you want to be an unstoppable axe-wielding barbarian or maybe an agile, high-damage sniper? Wield 35 different weapons and gadgets, and pair them with a variety of spells and artifacts to create different builds for each new adventure.

Complete a variety of rewards

Take on a variety of bonus missions, each of which affects how you approach the expedition. Hunters who complete more challenging rewards will be rewarded with unique and powerful Legendary weapons ranging from rapid-fire crossbows to dual-action hand cannons.

Technical specifications for this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download group / Re packer: GoldBergGame File name: Falsepine_GoldBerg.zip Game download size: 5.0 GBMD5SUM: 22802abe297cb0bd4fb9da81bbf40fdd

Falsepine GoldBerg system requirements

Before you start Falsepine GoldBerg free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating System: Windows 10 * Processor: 3.6 GHz 8 CPU * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: GTX 1060 * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 5 GB available space * Sound Card: Any card that plays audio Gonna * Additional Notes: This game is GPU intensive.

Recommended:

* Operating System: Windows 10 * Processor: 4.0 GHz 16-thread CPU * Memory: 16 GB RAM * Graphics: GTX 1080 * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 5 GB available space * Sound Card: Any card that plays audio will work * Additional Notes: This game is GPU intensive.

Download Falsepine GoldBerg for free

Click on below button to start Falsepine GoldBerg. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

