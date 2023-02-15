Apple Patent Adds Hype About iPhone Maker’s Foldable Device





According to IDC, Apple remains the world’s largest smartphone maker by Q4 2022 shipments. However, iPhone shipments decreased by 14.9% year-on-year.

Stanislav Kogik | SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Apple’s latest patent raises hopes that the iPhone maker is about to launch a foldable device.

The patent, awarded to Apple on Tuesday, describes technology that allows users to touch multiple parts of the device, not just the screen, to perform functions.

For example, according to the patent, users can touch the sides of the device to control the camera. Apple calls this the “virtual shutter button”. Users can also control the volume by sliding their finger up and down on the side of the device.

One of the images included in the patent is a drawing of a foldable mobile phone or tablet with a wraparound screen.

Apple has not yet introduced devices such as the foldable iPhone, unlike competitors such as Samsung. Foldable smartphones allow users to bend the device closed and open it to reveal a large screen.

But many analysts’ predictions, and this patent, have raised hopes that the US tech giant could unveil a foldable device in the not-too-distant future.

UBS analysts said in a note published Tuesday that the patent “could indicate the potential for foldable devices, but not this year.” Analysts say foldable smartphones “could increase opportunities for next-generation iPhone models.”

“We believe foldable iPhone models could lead to higher consumer purchase and upgrade rates within the smartphone segment,” UBS said in its note.

Analysts at the investment bank said that if foldable devices “squeeze iPhone upgrade rates” or attract users switching from Android phones, Apple’s fiscal year from October to September 2023 could see iPhone sales grow. said it could exceed its forecast of 238 million units. 2024.

Still, foldable handsets represent a tiny fraction of the total market, accounting for just 1.1% of total smartphone shipments in 2022, according to IDC.

A foldable iPad?

Apple doesn’t usually rush new trends to market, often waiting to see how they play out. Companies ranging from Samsung to Chinese electronics maker Oppo have launched foldable smartphones, but they are still in the early stages.

Analysts have been speculating over the past few months that Apple is working on some kind of foldable device, most likely not the iPhone.

Market research firm CCS Insight predicted last year that Apple would launch an iPad with a foldable screen in 2024.

Ben Wood, head of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC: in an interview in October.

On top of that, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said earlier this year that he also expects the company to release a foldable iPad in 2024.

