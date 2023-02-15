New moon race in progress





Successful trips to the moon have historically been the domain of governments around the world. Private companies are now racing to make a successful moon landing.

That’s because there are many organizations, from universities to research institutes, trying to bring something to the moon. Deputy Editor in Chief of The Economist in a recent article, ‘Which Company Will Win the New Moon Race?

“The idea is that we’re starting to move into a kind of market for lunar landing services,” Standage said in an interview with Sabri Ben Akur about the competition among companies for moon landings. .

Below is an edited transcript of the conversation.

Sabri Ben-Achour: So who are these companies trying to land on the Moon this year, and why are they doing it?

Tom Standage: Three of them are trying to deliver something to the moon in the next few months. One of them is a Japanese company called ispace. And that mission, called Hakuto-R, launched in December and is actually already underway. But it’s been quite a roundabout way to reach the moon, so we probably won’t land until the end of April, and he has two American companies, Intuitive Machines and Astrobotic, both of which are in the next few months. I would like to launch So both were aiming for his March/April launch, which meant they were able to get there earlier than Hakuto. It turns out that Intuitive Machines’ launch has been delayed until his June. So it will never be number one. But the astrobotic mission is due to launch in March or he in April, so that means the race is still on. and follow a direct route to the moon. This means that even though it departed later than Hakuto R, it is possible that it arrived earlier than Hakuto R. So let’s start the race.

Ben-Achour: We need money to go to the moon. Is it all funded by investors? What are the market incentives to go there?

Standage: So the American one is probably easier to explain, it’s funded under a NASA program called CLPS, which stands for Commercial Lunar Payload Services. What we’ve been doing in various fields in recent years is, instead of building everything yourself and doing it yourself, you go to the private sector and say, ‘Look, I want to send stuff to the space station. You have a vendor, so people bid on it. In the case of the space station, sending astronauts there is now done by Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX.

Similarly, by sending things to the moon, NASA apparently wants to send astronauts to the moon within a few years. But first you have to scout the landing area and so on. So instead of building a ton of our own rover and lander, we’re basically saying, “We want to send things to the moon. Who’s going to build the lander?” Buy a launch service from a company like or someone else. There is an open market. Essentially, machines have this sort of buyer slot, and NASA has ceded the market for these two American landers. They then put together this whole mission to build the lander with the money they got from NASA, but they also take money from other people who want to send things to the moon. So private companies, research institutes, universities, all sorts of people want to send things to the moon. And so they put together this mission. So we’re starting to move into a kind of market for lunar landing services.

Japan’s mission is a little different. It is funded entirely by private investors and is powered by a rover from the UAE’s space agency. But most of the time it’s the Japanese companies that are paying because they want to send stuff to the moon for promotional purposes.

Ben-Achour: So these companies are basically bringing stuff to the moon. How far in the future do you think you will be extracting economic value from the Moon? For example, mining?

Standage: Well, well, that’s the problem. Because I can see why there is a commercial market for sending things into orbit. So, in 2022, he had 178 successful launches into orbit, 90 of which were by private companies. And actually two-thirds of them were by SpaceX. So there is clearly a commercial market for sending things into orbit. That’s because there’s a lot you can actually do in orbit. You can set up satellites for things like radio and TV broadcasts, or the Internet like SpaceX does with Starlink. There are useful things that can make you money in orbit.

It is not at all clear what money can be made from sending things to the moon. This is because, legally, even if there were mountains of gold lying on the moon, the legal situation for bringing back resources or using resources on the spot is not clear. This is a bit of a strange situation as the market may exist in the future. But the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which currently sets some kind of rule, is clearly outdated, so there is still this big gray area.

Ben-Achour: Yes, there is something called the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. It basically states that no country can claim sovereignty over the moon. But what about corporations and government-backed companies?

Stand: I’m not sure. And America is trying to update this and has the Artemis Accords which is an attempt to update things so they can utilize their resources. But the problem is that the Artemis Agreement was rejected by China and Russia. And although there was a rival one set up by many other countries in the 1980s, America refused to sign it.

The challenge is that there is no prevailing legal theory of any kind. And that can turn into free participation, especially when rival companies start saying, “We’re going to send stuff to the dark parts of the South.” For example, the lunar poles where water may be present can be very valuable. You can use it to make fuel and more. Therefore, it is not hard to imagine that there is some sort of dispute over this, not only between companies, but also between countries.

Ben-Achour: In the old days, the space race was associated with a lot of secondary technology, technological advances developed and shared by governments. Could a private company get it from landing a rover on the moon today?

Standage: Well, it’s actually going the other way around this time. This is what venture capitalist Marc Andreessen calls “the reversed polarity of technology flow.” The reason why it’s so much cheaper to send things into space and send things to the moon and the fact that we can send things that are on these much smaller rovers and these spacecraft is that we Because we have something like smartphone technology. Reduced manufacturing costs for complex microelectronics products.

Technology used to be big and expensive, like computers. Only the government could buy them in the first place, and the government used them for military applications. GPS was originally a military technology. And they will gradually flow to consumers. It was the old model. What has happened since the 1990s is that video game consoles and smartphones have become the most powerful computers in our homes. They’re probably much more powerful than the computer you’re sitting on your desk at work. And, really, that’s where the action is. Because those are very large consumer markets. And the military, government, space, etc. benefit from advances in consumer electronics, making things cheaper. So the change from the last space race is very interesting.

