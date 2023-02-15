Why 2023 will be a big test for Netflix





Last year was a tough year for Netflix (NFLX -0.67%). Streaming his platform panicked as the coming-of-age story seemed to come to an end. The company reported an unexpected drop in subscriber numbers, prompting the sale of its shares.

And while it has bounced back from that setback, the company knows its business isn’t growing enough anymore. The pandemic-induced boom is over, competition has increased, and the company is now at the forefront of what could prove to be a dangerous strategy. It’s about reducing password sharing.

Netflix needs to improve its growth rate

Netflix has known for years that people were sharing passwords, but they didn’t bother to do anything about it. The company was growing fast and numbers were growing well, so it was okay for people from different households to share subscriptions. But now that growth has nearly stagnated, priorities have changed.

This issue has been going on for some time. However, in the last quarter (the last three months of 2022), growth has fallen to below his 2%. For a stock trading at 35 times his price-to-earnings ratio, it’s a no-brainer for growth investors.

Squeezing revenue or getting more people to sign up for accounts seems like an understandable strategy, especially considering Netflix estimates that 100 million households share passwords.

Why Strategies Are Dangerous

With so many households accustomed to sharing passwords, this is a huge number of subscribers that Netflix could alienate. I can understand that approach and it’s not unreasonable, especially when non-family members share passwords just to cut costs.

The problem I see is that in markets like Canada, where Netflix has already started asking users to set a primary location, the plan costs CAD 7.99 ($5.98) for one additional person per month.

If you are on the Standard plan at CA$16.49 per month, you effectively increase your monthly bill by 48%. Given that the basic tier costs CA$9.99, there is a cost advantage of CA$2 to continue sharing compared to signing up for a personal account (some content costs CA$5.99 unless you decide to move to a lower ad-based plan). You can not use it). But the price of additional users means a huge increase for families who don’t all live under the same roof.

With so many similar streaming services at comparable prices, consumers may be tempted to switch to another provider with similar limitations. When 100 million households are involved (Netflix subscribers he has just under 231 million), this is a risky strategy that could ultimately backfire disastrously.

Is Netflix stock in trouble?

The smart thing Netflix has done at this point is rolling out these crackdowns on password sharing only in select countries such as Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. Depending on how users react to these changes, Netflix can adjust its strategy without affecting the majority of its subscribers.

But according to Alphabet’s Google Trends data, early results aren’t great. The term “cancel Netflix” is the most searched for in Canada since Netflix launched its streaming service in Canada in 2010.

It’s too early to say how this will play out, but as investors saw last year, even the slightest indication that growth strategies are no longer working could lead to a sharp sell-off. , I hesitate to buy Netflix now.

Alphabet executive Suzanne Frey is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. David Jagielski has no positions in any of the mentioned stocks. The Motley Fool invests in and recommends Alphabet and Netflix. The Motley Fool’s U.S. headquarters has a disclosure policy.

