Update your iPhone now to fix nasty vulnerabilities





Apple warns iPhone users should update to the latest version of iOS to fix a critical security vulnerability.

Apple released iOS 16.3.1 on Monday, February 13th with a small update that fixes various iPhone bugs and issues. This software update includes some minor bug fixes, but the most important part of the update is Apple’s browser engine, which allows maliciously crafted web content to execute code. Fixes for WebKit issues.

To make matters worse, Apple says it’s important to update to the new software as soon as possible, as the issue is known to be “actively exploited” in the wild. The vulnerability was a type confusion issue that Apple said was addressed with improved checks in iOS 16.3.1.

The iOS 16.3.1 update also fixes Siri and Find My issues, iCloud settings issues, and introduces additional crash detection optimizations for iPhone 14 models. The accompanying iPadOS 16.3.1 and macOS 13.2.1 updates resolve the same issue on many other Apple devices.

