Overwatch Dating Sim: How to Play Rubberwatch – Overwatch 2 Wiki Guide





love is in the air! Can you win the heart of Mercy or Genji in Overwatch 2’s dating sim, Loverwatch?

Like any good dating sim, Loverwatch has dozens of dialogue choices that will test your Overwatch 2 knowledge and romantic sensibilities. Luckily, on this page of IGN’s Overwatch 2 wiki guides, you’ll find a complete guide on how to unlock Mercy and Genji’s Rubberwatch good ending, as well as how to unlock the special Rubberwatch secret ending. You can find it!

How to play overwatch 2 rubberwatch dating sim

The Loverwatch Dating Sim is a web event separate from the in-game Ultimate Valentine’s Event, which runs from February 14th to February 28th, 2023. You can play Loverwatch Dating Sim in your internet browser by visiting the Loverwatch website.

Rubber Watch gives you the chance to date either Genji or Mercy. Make a good impression and you might win their love and friendship!

Loverwatch Dating Sim Mercy Dating Path

There are traditionally no “bad” endings to dating Mercy in a rubber watch, but only “good” endings offer the option of becoming Mercy’s friend or partner. You lose the opportunity to choose between love and friendship.

Here are all the good and bad choices for Loverwatch’s Mercy Dating Path.

Questions not listed are neutral and do not affect the ending.

First Date Question 1 Jokes on an open mic. Mercy, would you like to hear my favorite joke about the periodic table? (Bad) Why don’t surgeons like elbow surgery? (Good) Second DateQuestion 2 I take a deep breath, nod, and look back at the menu. All answers are correct. Question 3 about her. ⇒What does it feel like to be a hero? I need your Angela (Good) You like being the center of attention, don’t you? (Bad) Fidget Fork. (Neutral) 3rd date Question 4 Her genius falls short of the courtroom arts, if there is such a thing Drink heartily (Good) Casually put your cup down (Bad) Make another pot Let me. Yours smells like someone tortured coffee beans to death (Good) date.Date Angela (Good) I can’t believe I met Ana Amari thanks to this volunteer (Neutral) I’m only helping Angela that day (Good) Rubberwatch Date Sim Genji Date Pass

There is traditionally no ‘bad’ ending to dating Genji in a rubber watch, but only ‘good’ endings offer the option of becoming Genji’s friend or partner. and friendship.

Here are some good and bad choices for the Genji date pass in Rubberwatch.

Questions not listed are neutral and do not affect the ending.

First Date Question 1 Eh? say something! And remember, your choices will affect how he feels about you. So just thought I’d come say hello (Neutral) Do you need healing? (Neutral) Question 2 Tell a joke at the open mic. Tell jokes about ninjas (good) Tell jokes about cyborgs (good) Tell funniest jokes you know (bad) Question 3 But I do, so I still laughed. thank you! it’s one of my favourites. (Neutral) The goal was to make you laugh. (Good) Second date Question 3 So what would you like to order for dinner? 4 What are you doing to cheer up Genji? Reassure him (good) Hold his hand (good) Beat anyone who is mean to him (bad) Third date Question 5 How did you feel about the hike? Being here with you? It was worth it. (Good) It was a breeze (Good) It really wasn’t worth it (Bad) Question 6 So what do you think? Can people know their true selves? (Good) I’m not sure, but try it. (Good) I really don’t care. How To Unlock The (Bad) Loverwatch Secret Ending

Unlocking the good endings for both Mercy and Genji in Loverwatch Dating Sim reveals a secret ending.

Once you’ve unlocked both good endings, visit Loverwatch’s website and open a new game. This time the road of a new encounter with Cupid Hanzo begins.

Compared to Mercy and Genji, Hanzo’s Encounter Road is relatively simple. He only has one answer to a question that changes the overall outcome. Either option will unlock the Cupid’s arrow play icon.

Secret Hanzo Ending I don’t know what to say, except… You were my soulmate all along (Good) I couldn’t ask for a better wingman than you. (Neutral) You Third choice? (bad)

If you navigate away from the website after unlocking the Cupid Hanzo Secret Ending, be sure to save the game first. Otherwise all progress will be lost and both “good endings” must be completed in order to unlock the secret ending again.

How to redeem rubberwatch dating sim rewards

There are several in-game rewards that can be redeemed for unlocking Mercy and Genji’s good endings and unlocking secret endings. These matching player icons, titles and highlight intros must be obtained from the official Loverwatch website prior to use in Overwatch 2.

To claim your Rubberwatch in-game rewards:

From the rubber watch main menu[報酬]Choose. Select the reward you want to receive. Log in to your Battle.net account. A page will pop up that requires your permission.[あなたの Battle.net アカウント ID と BattleTag]Check the box that says[許可]Choose.

Alternatively, if you’ve already logged into your Battle.net account before playing Loverwatch Dating Sim, you don’t need to log in again.

In-game rewards will automatically appear in your Overwatch 2 account within 48 hours of claiming them!

Overwatch Dating Sim player icons can be found in-game.

Select a career profile. Select Customize.[フィルター]Select Mercy, Genji, or Hanzo from the drop-down menu. Scroll down to Special Categories.

If you’ve unlocked the Secret Ending for Loverwatch Dating Sim, you can visit below to discover our exclusive Highlight Intro.

Select Hero Gallery. Select a half storey. Select Highlight Intro.Cupid’s Kiss Highlight Intro Gear Up Next: Overwatch x One Punch Man Release Date and Skins

