Overwatch 2s New Valentine Event Goes Live, Brings Back Hanzos’ Terrifying Scattered Arrows

Overwatch 2’s latest event is now live. All of it is love. The new Ultimate Valentine event runs until his February 28th.

There’s a new limited-time arcade brawl called Love of Geometry that pits two teams of four players against each other in Team Deathmatch. Everyone plays as Hanzo with that killer new Cupid skin.

In this mode, only in this mode, Hanzo regains his previous Scatter Arrows ability. While most players hated this ability back in the day (and for good reason!), it’s been fun to see Scatter Arrows make a temporary comeback. Even better, kills with scatter arrows count double. Oh, and getting a kill resets the ability, la Genjis Swift Strike.

You can get some cosmetics just by logging in during the event period. There is a Lucio skin that can be unlocked by completing challenges (if you don’t already have it). Blizzard says you can do it with any hero in any game mode. You have to buy it from the shop.

Meanwhile, Blizzard has released a standalone Overwatch 2 dating sim called Loverwatch Love Never Dies. Now you can date Genji and Mercy. Hanzo (aka Cupid) is there to offer advice. The dating sim is great, and playing it will earn you Overwatch 2 rewards, including Hanzo’s highlight intro. It only takes about 30 minutes to play the whole thing. It’s a blast, so I recommend doing so.

