Engineers discover new ways to control atomic nuclei as qubits. MIT News





In principle, quantum-based devices such as computers and sensors could significantly outperform traditional digital technologies to perform many complex tasks. But actually developing such a device has been a daunting task, despite heavy investment by technology companies, academic institutions and government labs.

Today’s largest quantum computers have only a few hundred qubits, equivalent to digital bits.

Now researchers at MIT are proposing a new approach to creating qubits and controlling them to read and write data. At this stage it is a theoretical method, but it is based on using light beams from two lasers of slightly different colors to measure and control the spin of atomic nuclei. The findings are described in a paper published Tuesday in Physical Review X, written by MIT doctoral student Haowei Xu, professors Ju Li and Paola Cappellaro, and his four others.

Nuclear spins have long been recognized as potential building blocks for quantum-based information processing and communication systems. Also photons, which are elementary particles that are discrete packets or quanta of electromagnetic radiation. However, it has been difficult to make these two quantum objects work together because nuclei and photons rarely interact and their natural frequencies differ by six to nine orders of magnitude.

In a new process developed by the MIT team, the difference in frequency of the incident laser beam matches the transition frequency of the nuclear spins, flipping the nuclear spins in a specific direction.

Capellaro, a professor of nuclear science and engineering, has discovered a novel and powerful way to connect nuclear spins with photons from lasers. This new coupling mechanism enables their control and measurement, making the use of nuclear spins as qubits now a much more promising endeavor.

Researchers say the process is fully tunable. For example, tuning one of his lasers to the frequency of an existing communication system could turn nuclear spins into quantum repeaters, enabling long-range quantum communication.

Previous attempts to use light to influence nuclear spins were indirect, instead coupling to the electron spins surrounding that nucleus and affecting the nucleus through magnetic interactions. However, this requires the presence of unpaired electron spins nearby, which introduces additional noise to the nuclear spins. For the new approach, researchers took advantage of the fact that many nuclei have electric quadrupoles. This leads to electronuclear quadrupole interactions with the environment. This interaction can be affected by light to change the state of the nucleus itself.

Nuclear spins are usually fairly weakly interacting, says Li. However, by exploiting the fact that some atomic nuclei possess electric quadrupoles, we can induce this second-order nonlinear optical effect directly coupled to nuclear spins, without intermediate electronic spins. . This allows direct manipulation of nuclear spins.

Among other things, this allows for precise identification and even mapping of the isotopes of materials, while Raman spectroscopy, an established method based on similar physics, can identify the chemistry and structure of materials, Isotopes cannot be identified. The ability has many potential applications, the researchers say.

With regard to quantum memory, typical devices currently used or considered for quantum computing have coherence times. This is the amount of time that stored information is guaranteed to remain intact, and tends to be measured in fractions of a second. However, in nuclear spin systems, the quantum coherence time is measured in hours.

Photons are used for long-distance communication over fiber optic networks, so the ability to couple these photons directly into quantum memory or sensing devices could offer significant advantages for new communication systems, the team said. . Additionally, this effect can be used to provide an efficient way to convert one set of wavelengths to another. Xu envisions using nuclear spins for the conversion of microwave and optical photons, adding that this would improve the fidelity of such conversions over other methods.

So far, the work is theoretical, so the next step is to implement the concept in a real setup, perhaps first in a spectroscopic system. This could be a good candidate for a proof-of-principle experiment, says Xu. After that, he plans to work on quantum devices such as memories and conversion effects.

The team also included Changhao Li, Guoqing Wang, Hua Wang, Hao Tang, and Ariel Barr from MIT.

