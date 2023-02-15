Redefining the Workstation: NVIDIA and Intel Unleash Professional Creativity and Productivity Potential





AI-enhanced applications, photorealistic rendering, simulation, and other technologies enable professionals to achieve business-critical results from multi-app workflows faster than ever before.

Workstations with high-end CPUs, GPUs, and advanced networking to run these data-intensive and complex workflows, as well as share data and collaborate across geographically distributed teams is required.

To meet these demands, Intel and NVIDIA are powering new platforms with the latest Intel Xeon W and Intel Xeon Scalable processors that combine NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada generation GPUs and NVIDIA ConnectX-6 SmartNICs.

These new workstations combine the highest levels of AI computing, rendering, and simulation horsepower to tackle demanding workloads such as data science, manufacturing, broadcast, media and entertainment, and healthcare.

NVIDIA’s vice president of professional visualization, Bob Pette, said: Powered by Intel and NVIDIA Ada, new workstations deliver unprecedented speed, power and efficiency, enabling professionals everywhere to tackle the most complex workflows in any industry.

With a groundbreaking new computing architecture, the latest Intel Xeon W processors are uniquely designed to help professional users tackle the most challenging workloads of today and tomorrow. said Roger Chandler, vice president and general manager of Creators and Workstation Solutions for the Group. Combining new Intel Xeon workstation processors with his latest NVIDIA GPUs will unlock innovation and creativity for professional creators, artists, engineers, designers, data his scientists and power users around the world.

Accommodate new workloads

The rise of metaverse applications and generative AI requires new levels of computing power from the underlying hardware. Creating digital twins in simulated photorealistic environments that follow the laws of physics and planning factories is just one of many workflows made possible by NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise, a platform for creating and operating metaverse applications. Here are two examples of

For example, the BMW Group uses NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise to design an end-to-end digital twin of its entire factory. This involves using a single virtual machine to design, plan, simulate, and optimize highly complex manufacturing systems before a factory is actually built or a new product is integrated into the real world. It involves working with thousands of planners, product engineers and facility managers in the environment.

There is an explosion of AI-enhanced workflows, from traditional R&D and data science workloads, to edge devices on factory floors and security offices, to AI solutions for text conversations and text-to-image generation. , the need for fast computing power is growing exponentially. application.

Augmented reality (XR) solutions for collaboration also require large amounts of computing resources. Examples of XR applications include design reviews, product design validation, maintenance and support training, rehearsals, interactive digital twins, and location-based entertainment. All of these require high-resolution photorealistic imagery to create the most intuitive and engaging immersive experiences, whether available locally or streamed to wireless devices. increase.

Features of next-generation platform

The Xeon W-3400 and Xeon W-2400 series processors feature a groundbreaking new computing architecture to accelerate individual CPU cores and a new embedded multi-die interconnect bridge package for unprecedented scalability to improve workload performance. With up to 56 cores in a single socket, the top-of-the-line Intel Xeon w9-3495X processor features a redesigned memory controller and a larger L3 cache, delivering up to 28% single-threaded(1) and multi-threaded 120% improvement. (2) performance over previous generation Xeon W processors;

Based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, the latest NVIDIA RTX 6000 brings incredible power efficiency and performance to new workstations. 142 Gen 3 RT Cores, 568 Gen 4 Tensor Cores, and 18,176 latest-gen CUDA cores combined with 48GB of high-performance graphics memory deliver up to 2x the Offers ray tracing, AI, graphics, and compute performance. .

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx SmartNIC enables professionals to handle demanding high-bandwidth 3D rendering and computer-aided design tasks, as well as two 25Gbps ports and a line-speed network based on GPUDirect technology that scales GPU bandwidth Connectivity support lets you handle traditional office work. 10x more than standard NICs. High-speed, low-latency networking and streaming capabilities enable teams to move and ingest large datasets, or remote individuals to collaborate across applications for design and visualization.

availability

Powered by the latest Intel Xeon W and Intel Scalable processors and the NVIDIA RTX Ada generation of GPUs, the new generation workstations are available for pre-order today from BOXX and HP.

See the launch event for details.

(1) Based on SPEC CPU 2017_Int (1-copy) using Intel validation platform comparing Intel Xeon w9-3495X (56c) with previous generation Intel Xeon W-3275 (28c). (2) Based on SPEC CPU 2017_Int (n-copy). ) comparing the Intel Xeon w9-3495X (56c) to the previous generation Intel Xeon W-3275 (28c) using the Intel Validation Platform.

