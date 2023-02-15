



The era of Internet Explorer is officially over.

On Tuesday, Microsoft confirmed that it has permanently disabled the unsupported Internet Explorer 11 desktop app on certain versions of Windows 10 through an update to Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft has started redirecting users trying to open the familiar “e” application to Microsoft’s latest browser, Microsoft Edge. This was his June when Microsoft retired Internet Explorer.

Now, “all remaining consumer and commercial devices that have not yet been redirected from IE11 to Microsoft Edge have been redirected with the (Tuesday) Microsoft Edge update,” Microsoft wrote on Tuesday. “Users will not be able to undo changes.”

“End of an Era”: Microsoft Will Retire OG Internet Explorer After Nearly 30 Years

Here’s what Bing has to say about ChatGPT: I was a good Bing.

Microsoft adds that Internet Explorer 11’s “visual references” (such as the browser’s icon in the Start menu and taskbar) are set to be removed in a Windows security update due in June 2023. I was. Certain versions of Windows 10 display a visual reference for Internet Explorer. Previously removed through another optional update in May 2023.

When did Internet Explorer first come out?

Microsoft introduced Internet Explorer in 1995, nearly 30 years ago. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, there were 11 versions of the browser between its introduction and 2013.

For years, Internet Explorer was the go-to browser for Windows PCs, until rivals like Mozilla’s Firefox and Google’s Chrome separated users.

Tech: Should you update to iOS 16.3.1? Here are the features of Apple’s newly updated software

Internet Explorer redirects to Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge was launched in 2015. Since then, the company has phased out Internet Explorer.

With the deprecation of the Internet Browser last June, support for Internet Explorer ended, and users who clicked on the Internet Explorer icon were redirected to Microsoft Edge. The remaining affected devices were also redirected after their Internet browsers were completely disabled on Tuesday.

With a few exceptions, Tuesday’s update meant Internet Explorer stopped working for most users. This is because desktop apps can no longer launch on most client versions of Windows 10, CBS and The Verge report.

For Windows 10 versions that affect Microsoft’s FAQ, see here.

What are you guys talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day.

Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge comes with an Internet Explorer mode (IE mode) that allows users to access sites not supported by modern browsers, said Sean Lyndersay, general manager of Microsoft Edge Enterprise.

Microsoft’s update on Tuesday confirmed that IE mode is still supported.

Contributor: Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2023/02/15/internet-explorer-permanently-disabled-microsoft/11262790002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos