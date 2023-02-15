Tesla begins opening up US Supercharger network to outside brands





Tesla will open part of its US charging infrastructure to outside manufacturers for the first time. By the end of 2024, at least 7,500 Tesla chargers will be available for non-Tesla EVs, about 3,500 new and existing 250 kW superchargers installed in highway corridors, and 4,000 Level 2 chargers are installed at destinations such as hotels and restaurants. After years of maintaining a contained system, the switch would give Tesla access to a portion of his $7.5 billion released in federal charging infrastructure investments.

One of the main factors in Tesla’s dominance in the EV segment is its dominance, reliability and vast coverage of its charging network. Parts of that network will be available to non-Tesla owners for the first time, according to a White House statement Wednesday.

Compared to other industries, Tesla’s charging network is huge. According to Department of Energy data, Tesla Supercharger sites make up about 24% of all DC fast-charging sites in the United States. Additionally, with over 17,000 fast charging cables, Tesla owns over 61% of all fast chargers available.in the United States

The company now plans to make at least 7,500 chargers available for EVs outside its own ecosystem. About 3,500 new and existing 250 kW Superchargers will be open to non-Tesla EVs along public roads by the end of 2024. Additionally, nearly 4,000 of Tesla’s public level 2 chargers will be placed in what the White House calls “Destination Charging” at locations such as hotels and restaurants.

Uncle Sam’s intervention

The move to allow off-network vehicles to take advantage of that network isn’t due to Elon Musk’s miraculous change of heart. The company will have to embrace the availability of CCS to earn some of his $7.5 billion in federal charging infrastructure spending.

Similar to the provisions surrounding public funding of EV development, the White House will immediately conduct final assembly of components such as iron or steel charger enclosures or housings and all charging station-related manufacturing within the United States. I am requesting that Additionally, by July 2024, at least 55% of the cost of all components must be spent on domestically manufactured products.

car and driver

As Reuters reported, a White House official said at a briefing that as long as its chargers can charge other vehicles using CCS, Tesla is eligible for subsidies that include retrofitting existing charging infrastructure. said that there is

Tesla has previously opened up its Supercharger network to outside EVs, not here in the US. In 2019, we launched a pilot program in the Netherlands, starting with 10 Supercharger locations. After years of talks about the European Union requiring all EV chargers to be compatible with all modern EVs, the company is moving away from using its own charging port in the US and using his CCS connector in Europe. We have started selling vehicles equipped with

Do more ports cause more problems?

Tesla’s network can be compared to Apple’s ecosystem. The company controls nearly every variable and as a result the system works in a straightforward manner. User complaints indicate that charging networks such as ChargePoint, Electrify America, and EVGo are not only short on range, but frequently suffer from bandwidth issues and charger failures or inoperability issues. A 2022 study by Plug In America reported that faulty or non-functioning chargers were the most commonly reported problem by EV owners, yet the Tesla Supercharger network outperformed its competitors by every measure. scored as “significantly superior”.

Opening up the system to add CCS compatibility in combination with proprietary hardware and software could cause Tesla’s charging network to lose its reputation for reliable fast charging. Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid said, as quoted by Reuters, “opening up the supercharger network to other vehicles is likely to significantly reduce its currently excellent reliability rate.” I’m here.

