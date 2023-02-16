UofL Technology Finds Commercial Partners That Can Accelerate Medical Innovation





Heart Slices in a Physiological Biomimetic Culture System Developed at UofL

An invention born out of research at the University of Louisville that could spur the development of new drugs by extending the useful life of heart tissue from 1 to 12 days now has a commercial partner.

San Diego, Calif.-based AnaBios, a biotechnology company that provides data, services, insights and organization to drug developers, has signed a non-exclusive license to use this technology. His patent-pending UofL technology overcomes a major barrier to drug discovery, allowing researchers to spend more time testing the efficacy and toxicity of new drugs, drug candidates and gene therapies. increase.

Limited viability of trial heart tissue means less access, slowing the development of potentially life-saving new drugs, says the UofL School of Medicine and the JB Speed ​​School. of engineering. Our goal is to give researchers more time and speed up the discovery process while improving safety and efficacy.

Due to the short shelf-life of human heart tissue, many drug candidates today are either tested in ways that do not fully emulate living heart tissue, or are exposed to the full range of potential side effects associated with cardiotoxicity. It uses tests that don’t show, which, Mohamed said, could be a reason why some drug candidates fail Phase 1 clinical trials or are withdrawn from the market after launch.

Dr. Andre Getty, CEO of Anabios, has always believed that the key to successful drug discovery is the incorporation of human tissue at the preclinical stage. We have a long history of implementing cell- and tissue-based innovations. The implementation of UofL’s heart slice technology is consistent with the focus of translational research.

This technology, protected and licensed through the UofL Office of Research and Innovation, extends the usable lifespan of tissue to 12 days by mimicking conditions experienced by a living heart. Tissues live in air chambers, receive electrical stimulation and nutrition, and pump air instead of blood. AnaBios plans to incorporate these methods into its products.

The licensing and commercialization of this innovative approach is the result of a successful collaboration between Dr. Mohammed and the University of Louisville, said Nadja Abi Gerzis, vice president of research and development at Anavaios. We are excited to contribute to the validation of heart slicing technology and believe his UofL research will have a positive impact on medical innovation.

