Google Cloud removes barriers to entry with new pricing





Cloud News Mark Haranas February 15, 2023

SADA CEO Tony Safoian gives CRN what customers want. We offer more choice and flexibility.

Google Cloud launched Flex Agreements today. This is a bold move that allows customers to move their workloads to the cloud with no up-front commitment. As part of Google’s new licensing options, customers will continue to have access to Google Cloud incentives such as cloud he credits and monthly discounts.

Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA, one of Google Cloud’s top partners in the US, said: “It really lowers the barrier to entry in terms of getting the most out of Google Cloud without a large upfront financial constructor.”

According to Safoian, customers have traditionally signed large, multi-year Google Cloud contracts to benefit from a specific set of incentives, such as cloud credits and discounts based on monthly spend or committed use. , required prior commitment. For example, Google’s Committed Use Discount (CUD) offers a discounted price in exchange for a promise to use a minimal level of cloud resources for a specified period of time.

“Customers knew that in exchange for a multi-year financial commitment, they could receive specific benefits that could improve the economics of their cloud investment and lower the risk profile of their migration.” , the most important thing is to get customers why withhold these incentives when customers are ready to dive into this new platform and win this new journey with us ?”

SADA’s CEO said: “They are giving customers what they want: more choice and flexibility.”

Google Cloud announces three new pricing editions

The $29 billion cloud unit Wednesday also announced three new pricing editions as part of its cloud portfolio: Standard, Enterprise, and Enterprise Plus.

“This new commercial packaging model gives customers more choice and flexibility to optimize their cloud spend. And in today’s blog post, Joe Matz said these new retail pricing versions will roll out over the next few quarters.

The high-end Enterprise Plus tier offers compute, storage, networking, and analytics services with high availability, multi-region support, regional failover and disaster recovery, advanced security, and broad regulatory compliance support.

Google Cloud’s new enterprise pricing tier includes a wide range of features designed for customers with workloads that require high levels of scalability, flexibility, and reliability. The Standard pricing tier offers a cost-effective and easy-to-use managed service that includes all essential features such as autoscaling to meet the customer’s core workload requirements.

“Removing Barriers to Entry”

Some businesses find it difficult to predict the amount of cloud resources they will need in the coming months or years. Therefore, Flex Agreements were created.

“Every organization is on its own unique cloud journey. To help with this, we are developing new ways for our customers to consume and pay for Google Cloud services.” Ducouty, Google Cloud said Matz.

New pricing tiers and flex agreements will help Google partners help their customers during the uncertain economic times of 2023.

SADA CEO Safoian said that in “these strange macroeconomic times,” customers want more spending flexibility and cloud options.

“In general, all our clients are dealing with more pressure, whether it’s from investors or from the board of directors. The pressure is to save as much as possible, and the new Flex Agreements structure will allow us to do that,” he said. “And those different tiers and pricing are just layers of flexibility added on top of that, which is great.”

He said Google Cloud customers can now choose more expensive options such as Enterprise Plus if their mission-critical needs meet their requirements. Or, if it’s more suitable for his workload, he could go with the Standard edition offering to save money.

“Google is responsive to the current market,” Safoian said.

This month, Mountain View, Calif.-based Google Cloud reported revenue of $7.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 32% year over year.

According to Synergy’s cloud market data, the company now holds an 11% share of the global cloud services market in Q4 2022, up 1 percentage point from its 10% share in Q4 2021, leading to cloud It ranks third in terms of market share. research group.

