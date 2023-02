Finnish deep tech startup’s personalized immunotherapy project receives 100% grant from European Innovation Council

Helsinki-based startup Valo Therapeutics, a pioneer in adaptive immunotherapy for cancer and infectious diseases, receives a significant $2.23 million in funding from the European Innovation Council to advance its cutting-edge PeptiCHIP technology Secured the injection. This innovative diagnostic platform has the potential to revolutionize the identification of tumor antigen presentation profiles and help expedite the development of personalized immunotherapies for patients. The fully-funded project, known as “PeptiCHIP Preclinical Validation and Demonstration,” comes with a 100% undiluted grant and Valo Tx will receive support from his EIC, including mentoring, coaching and other partnering events. You will also receive business acceleration support. .

Valo Therapeutics is a Helsinki-based immunotherapy company that has developed the MAGE-A3-coated virus VALO-D102 and the NY-ESO-1 peptide, as well as neoantigen strategies such as PeptiCHIP, PeptiENV and PeptiVAX to develop personalized We are promoting the development of new immunotherapies.

Dr. Otto Kari, Vice President and Head of the Valo Txs Antigen Business Unit and Head of the EIC Project, said: On each tiny chip he has 14,000 microscopic pillars, each capable of capturing peptides from a small amount of tumor tissue for later analysis. EIC Transition grants fund innovation activities well beyond proof-of-principle in the lab, supporting both progress towards real-world applications and future commercialization of innovations. .

Valo Tx CEO Paul Higham commented: Identification of relevant antigens is he one of the key challenges in developing effective immunotherapies against cancer. PeptiCHIP allows us to do just that because of our own clinical development and partnerships with other innovative companies. The unique adaptability and flexibility offered by our lead platform, PeptiCRAd, combined with our unique antigen identification via PeptiCHIP, will enable the development of economically viable, real-world practical personalized cancer immunotherapies. Make it possible.

Tumor neoantigens are uniquely expressed by cancer cells and can trigger efficient immune responses against tumors. Currently available methods for identifying these antigens are long, complex and resource-intensive, and thus have significant limitations.

PeptiCHIP, an IP from the University of Helsinki, is an innovation combined with a peptide prioritization algorithm that can increase the chances of immunotherapy success by identifying the most relevant neoantigens that stimulate the immune system microfluidic immunopurification device. It can be adapted and used in standard biopsy clinical workflows to identify antigens associated with any disease. PeptiCHIP, and the insights it provides about immune response mechanisms, have multiple applications, from research in new therapeutic development to clinical use to create tailored therapies for each patient’s tumor. tumor.

