Winning the Microchip War Requires Strategic Innovation





Daniel Saunders is CEO of L Marks. He is a technologist turned investor and a seasoned advisor in applied innovation.

Getty

The world powers everything from mobile phones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, LED light bulbs and thermostats to industrial machinery and military weapons. Despite its global importance, the microchip supply chain is extremely fragile. Today, businesses around the world rely heavily on Taiwan, where 65% of all semiconductors are manufactured. Most of this (54%) came from one company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC). It is also worth noting that he 90% of the world’s advanced chips are made in Taiwan, and TSMC and Samsung (South Korea) are currently the only foundries in the world capable of producing 3-nanometer microchips. increase.

Demand for laptops surged during the pandemic, putting pressure on supply chains due to capacity limitations and an over-reliance on a handful of manufacturers. As a result, not surprisingly, the lead time for microchips fell into a worldwide shortfall of 40-70+ weeks. Similar issues are impacting the automotive industry, fueled by customer enthusiasm for electric vehicles. This shortfall has cost the auto industry about $210 billion in lost revenue in 2021 alone.

This supply chain vulnerability, combined with rising geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions, means that regaining technology sovereignty has become a popular political slogan over the last few years. However, no single company or country can stand alone to produce microchips. As it stands, the average chip crosses borders up to 70 times before reaching its final destination. Therefore, even if one country wants to support the entire supply chain, it is unlikely that it will be able to do so. TechUK warned that the global semiconductor industry is highly diverse and highly specialized. Therefore, fully onshoring the semiconductor supply and value chains, even within large trade blocs like the EU and the US, is practically unattainable.

Still, expanding and diversifying manufacturers’ capacity is essential to future-proofing the supply chain. The United States has responded to this need by launching the CHIPS and Science Act, which encourages domestic manufacturing. The policy will make US-based factories cheaper, as the cost of building and operating a factory in the US will be about 30% to 50% higher over a decade than a factory based in Asia. is intended for The EU is also discussing its own version of her CHIPS law to increase production of EU-based microchips.

Given the incentives to support the semiconductor industry in this volatile environment, where should companies focus to gain a competitive advantage?

Strategic innovation gives companies an edge

Strategic innovation is where new markets, technologies, materials, processes, or business models are developed. Sometimes referred to as disruptive, radical, or transformational innovations, they offer significant economic benefits and long-term competitiveness.

Limiting a company’s potential to its current capabilities means it quickly becomes obsolete. The imperative now is to continue the strategic innovation offensive, especially for companies located in countries that restrict free trade and protect domestic industries from foreign competition.

But as Moore’s Law slows down, the basis of competition shifts from increasing computing power density to broader opportunities across the ecosystem. Here are some areas ripe for strategic innovation.

Innovations in microchip design and materials

US chip designers capture more than 50% of global semiconductor revenues. With a strong education, intellectual property law, and R&D legacy, Western companies should consider opportunities to develop processor capabilities and materials. One example is the race to commercialize the new supermaterial graphene as a replacement for silicon wafers that are only an atom thick.

The manufacturing plants used to make microchips are incredibly resource intensive and take billions of dollars and years to build. Improving the precision, dosage, and cleanliness of the manufacturing process are areas that require strategic innovation to enable future microchip fabrication.

Business model innovation

The current microchip supply chain is highly inefficient with chips moving back and forth between Asia, America and Europe. The end-to-end supply chain (a subset of business model innovation) needs an overhaul to improve performance and explore opportunities to leverage additional value-added services.

An area of ​​opportunity lies in the need for manufacturers to accurately forecast demand, better segment customers, and understand different product lifecycles to avoid obsolete inventory and shortages. Leveraging data for decision-making requires better digital infrastructure and systems (for example, to help determine which customers to prioritize or manage orders).

Another stage of the supply chain ripe for innovation is the assembly, testing and packaging process. For example, advanced packaging allows companies to combine legacy and state-of-the-art chips for applications that require both types of microchips. This is called heterogeneous integration, and allows companies to combine multiple smaller chips instead of one big one, offering significant cost benefits.

Importance of diversification

In short, companies must drive strategic innovation to carve out and gain an edge in this complex and competitive marketplace.

Onshore manufacturing of cutting-edge semiconductors is vital to national security, but commercial activity shouldn’t put all the eggs in one basket. Opportunities for innovation are diverse across the semiconductor supply chain and product range, but each company needs to be strategic in its approach to future innovation and diversification.

