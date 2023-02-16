Some of the company’s top products “were not the first to hit the market”





Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaking on a panel at the CEO Summit of the Americas hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Los Angeles, CA on June 9, 2022. The CEO Summit marked the second day of the event with the formal signing of the “United Nations to Link Marine Protected Areas” and a speech by US President Joe Biden. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday instructed employees to set aside a few hours a week to test the company’s artificial intelligence chat tool, Bard.

In a company-wide email seen by CNBC, Pichai wrote that the underlying technology has enormous potential and is evolving rapidly.

Related investment news

Pichai has asked employees to spend two to four hours on Bird, adding that he will send out more detailed instructions next week. He reminded staff that Google didn’t always release products first.

“Some of our most successful products weren’t the first to market. They gained momentum because they solved critical user needs and were built on deep technical insight. .”

There were many search engines before Google came onto the market in 1996, but when Google came to dominate the industry, almost all of them disappeared. On mobile, Google didn’t introduce Android until a few years after his BlackBerry came out. It was followed by companies such as Palm. Android is currently the world’s most popular mobile operating system.

Still, Google’s parent company Alphabet came under fire from investors last week after being staged by Microsoft announcing its Bing search engine integrated with ChatGPT. Google unveiled conversational technology Bard, but a string of blunders along with the hasty announcement sent his stock down nearly 9%.

At the time, Pichai called for “all Googlers to help shape Bard and contribute through special dog food company-wide,” referring to the practice of using their own products before launch. Employees criticized Pichai’s failure, explaining internally that the deployment was rushed, “failed and comically short-sighted.

Pichai’s latest email to employees said this would go a long way for everyone across the sector.

The most important thing we can do right now is focus on building great products and developing them responsibly,” he wrote.

In December, shortly after OpenAI launched ChatGPT, Google executives warned that AI search tools should be deployed with caution. That’s because the company has much higher “reputational risk” and moves “more conservatively than smaller startups.”

Pichai said Wednesday that the company has thousands of people, both external and internal, testing Bird’s responses “for the quality, safety, and evidence of real-world information.

AI has seen many winters and springs,” Pichai wrote.

Infuse our product with the energy and excitement of the moment,” Pichai wrote.

Watch: CNBC’s Full Interview with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/15/google-ceo-some-of-companys-top-products-were-not-first-to-market.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos