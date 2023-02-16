How can technology be used to improve our justice system? Georgetown’s Justice Innovation Fellowship finds out





This is a guest post by Ashwin Ramaswami, Technologist, Fritz Family Fellow, and JD Candidate at Georgetown University Law Center.

Each year, tens of millions of Americans come into contact with the court system. For criminal or civil matters such as eviction, most people encounter an inefficient, unclear, and difficult-to-use process, especially if they don’t have access to an attorney. In the background, courts are trying to do better, but the legislature, operational issues, and private technology with no eye on usability have advanced decades of meager budgets by his vendors. is a hindrance to

It doesn’t have to be like this. Everyone, even if they can’t consult a lawyer, can help solve some of the most existential problems, including eviction, debt, domestic violence, health care, and their freedom itself. Imagine a future where you have access to helpful technology. Where you can use an interface designed with your experience in mind and containing instructions and procedures in plain English as well as English. Where courts collect robust and usable data to know which processes are fair and which need attention. When you don’t have to take time off from work or parenting to attend a simple court hearing or get an update, but can instead virtually attend court and receive notice.

With a Judicial Innovation Fellowship (JIF), she was helping courts build a modern, fair and open vision of justice for all. I need your help to do that.

The JIF is a multidisciplinary program at Georgetown University that places technologists, designers, product managers, cybersecurity professionals, and others in state, local, tribal, and territory courts to increase public access to justice. is improving. Drawing inspiration from other successful Government Technical Fellowships, our Fellows welcome an infusion of talent and expertise to serve as advisors and practitioners in our host courts.

JIF is especially needed. His 92% of low-income people facing civil legal problems have poor or no legal assistance. This is a problem increasingly experienced by the middle class, exacerbated by economic, racial, and gender differences. Meanwhile, the criminal justice system holds an average of 630,000 people in pretrial detention every day. Little is known about this population due to insufficient data collection.

Justice technology projects show the potential to play a key role in improving justice, from open data systems that increase transparency to automated hearing date notifications, to public tools such as online dispute resolution. But it’s not as simple as building a killer app. For people’s rights and livelihoods to be balanced, innovations in the court system must be thoughtful, contextual, and ultimately empowering both process and people. At JIF, we want to pursue that goal. Technology should put people first, not the other way around.

With competitive salaries and benefits, fellows spend one year working in courtrooms on a courtroom technology project designed to improve access to justice for the general public. Fellows receive immersive training in the justice system, build a network of public interest technology professionals, and connect with career opportunities in the growing justice technology sector. We are looking for applicants who are supportive, committed to public service, and comfortable applying their technical expertise to new environments. We are also looking for participants from a variety of backgrounds, including those who have been previously incarcerated.

We are happy to start this initiative. If you would like to help make our justice system fairer, more transparent and more efficient, please visit our website and sign up for our Fellow Information Session on February 28. please. Applications will begin on the same day. You can also ask questions from our GitHub repository. Successful applicants will begin placement in September 2023.

Ultimately, being a Judicial Innovation Fellow is a dynamic and unique opportunity to create new, replicable projects and seed cultural change within the judiciary, enabling us to respond more quickly to the needs of our court patrons. increase. Technology will never be a panacea, but when carefully developed and deployed, empowering the individuals and communities who need it most, it can help us move towards a more just nation.

