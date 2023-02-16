You.com Challenges Google, Microsoft to Launch Multimodal Conversational AI in Search





You.com, a pioneering search engine startup based in San Francisco, California, today announced YouChat, a groundbreaking new multimodal conversational AI system that promises to take the Internet search experience to a whole new level. Announcing the release of 2.0. This update is an important step in the evolution of web search and a glimpse into the future of information and interaction with the internet.

Conversational AI Powers You.com Search

YouChat 2.0 is the first web search to combine advanced conversational AI with community-built apps to deliver a unique, interactive experience for every query. YouChat 2.0 combines a large language model known as CAL (chat, app, link) to allow users to create embedded charts, images, videos, tables, graphs, text, or code in response to her queries. We can provide. That means fewer tabs to open and less to leave the search engine.

We already have over 150 apps on our main search results page, but we’re pulling even more into the chat world and this chat interface. You.com co-founder and CEO Richard Socher said in an interview with VentureBeat that you can ask questions simply by presenting the facts. The first to open this to the world, no one has done this yet.

Socher knows some of the breakthroughs in Natural Language Processing (NLP), the technology that powers all popular search engines. According to Google Scholar, Socher is currently the fourth most cited researcher in the field. As a former chief of Salesforce, his scientist (and his EVP) and a former adjunct professor at Stanford University’s computer science department, Socher has made a career out of his novel NLP applications. He believes it’s time to rethink how we interact with traditional search engines.

Google has done incredible research and advanced the field in many dimensions with regards to their research, but they are making $150 billion a year by violating your privacy and displaying ads on search results pages. , said Sorcher, who appears visibly frustrated with the current state of affairs. One ad instead of six is ​​better when developing technology, [if] That means you’re losing $500 million a day, and you probably have no incentive to bring that new technology out into the world.

It’s a classic innovator’s dilemma, he added. Google is good at running non-profitable things like Maps and YouTube for a long time and putting ads on them. The problem is that this particular technology modifies the core product.

A new kind of search engine

The announcement of You.com’s multimodal conversational AI in search comes just a week after Microsoft announced a major overhaul of its Bing search engine to incorporate AI advances. Similarly, Google debuted a chat service called Bard last week. This seems to be the answer for conversational models such as ChatGPT. At least one thing is clear enough now. Conversational AI is at peak hype.

Microsoft has less to lose than Google and is making profits in other areas that help support its AI efforts, Socher said. He also announced plans to launch a new text-only chat interface similar to ChatGPT, which You.com launched last year.

YouChat 2.0, an update rolling out today to the existing YouChat conversation portal that launched in December, improves the internet search experience in several key aspects.

First, search results now include an integrated generative AI app that allows users to create content directly within search results, including writing text, coding, and generating images.

Second, YouChat 2.0 provides a rich visual experience, blending the power of chat with the latest information and dynamic content from apps like Reddit, TikTok, StackOverflow, Wikipedia and more.

Finally, the system provides users with accurate information and cites sources, providing a level of authenticity and credibility often lacking in traditional search engines.

Despite some remaining issues with language model bias, You.com is also taking concrete steps to make conversational search more reliable and trustworthy.

The company invites developers to submit apps to its open platform and work together to create the ultimate chat search engine. Developers can find more information on the developer page on You.com.

It turns out that users want more than just links, Socher said in a statement. They are looking for solutions to their problems. YouChat 2.0 is designed to be the ultimate search tool to help users achieve more, better and faster. Equipped with advanced generative AI capabilities, his YouChat 2.0 evolves traditional search engine capabilities while giving users more control over their information consumption and privacy.

YouChat is available now and already generating nearly 1 million searches per day, offering a new level of convenience and flexibility for people looking for information and solutions online. If you’re curious about the future of the internet and where things are headed, check it out.

For more information, read our interview with You.com CEO Richard Socher.

