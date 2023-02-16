What the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology Means for the Space Sector





The new Department of Science and Technology (DSIT), created following the Cabinet reshuffle on February 7, is committed to driving innovation, creating jobs and growing the economy. It all sounds promising, but will they capitalize on the innovation opportunities in front of them?

In 2023, the UK has suffered several setbacks at the innovation frontier. The failed launch of Virgin Orbit’s Cosmic Girl and the closure of tech incubator Tech Nation were his two major blows to the science and technology sector.

Nonetheless, the government remains committed to developing the UK as a global science powerhouse, and the Prime Minister has spent the past few months striving to make the UK “the world’s next Silicon Valley” through the country’s technology and science programs. have promoted.

The timing of the announcement of the new sector suggests that the UK remains a global science powerhouse and continues to spur innovation in the face of adversity, with the space industry a major beneficiary. I plan to become one of the

Streamlining innovation resources

Space and manufacturing had previously received primary direction from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), with technical overlap from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS). While the exact scope of DSIT awaits further details, streamlining science, innovation and technology initiatives under a central direction will benefit high-potential industries such as space. I guess.

The UK’s budding space ecosystem has made a giant leap towards launching satellites from mainland Britain in 2022. Despite the launch results, the industry is poised for significant growth in his 2023, with many companies preparing for the launch. New start-ups will form and a large number of jobs will be created.

Streamlining innovation resources, such as funding and support, will play a key role in developing small to medium-sized space companies alongside start-ups, better addressing the country’s current challenges and boosting the economy. Facilitate the development of new and innovative technologies to create practical solutions that as intended by the government.

Regional growth is a major draw, especially for the space industry, with regions such as Cornwall, led by the Cornwall Space Cluster, home to burgeoning space and manufacturing companies, leading the UK space effort. and is supported by many local businesses. educational institution. Encouraging regional growth under the new sector is essential for the domestic economy to recover.

Michelle Donnellan, Secretary of State for DSIT, said support for government-proven innovation is central to economic and growth plans driven by a focus on future technologies such as quantum, AI, semiconductors and telecommunications. suggesting that it will be a driving force .

job creation

A central aspect of the new sector, Sunak argues, is to “create new and higher-paying jobs” as part of the planned economic prosperity. This is a factor that could play a key role for the space sector to lead given the growth platform.

The UK Space Outlook 2022 report by ADS highlights that the UK directly employs 47,000 people in high-value, highly skilled jobs in the space industry, with an estimated 2,500 apprentices. Support for educational institutions and training schemes to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills and place highly skilled workers in the workforce will help the industry while achieving DSIT’s new goals. can be accelerated.

Areas such as orbital services and manufacturing, Earth observation, and launches will all continue to develop over the next few years, requiring workers in areas such as manufacturing, technology, and business to continue to innovate, and for space to be government-led. It shows why it is the best field to offer. Streamlined support.

The benefits of space are immense, climate change through building and environmental monitoring to guide targeted action, satellite navigation systems to help emergency services get to critical locations quickly, and even asset surveillance and mining. It can be useful in various fields, such as industries such as fintech. material location. These benefits have much more potential and can be greatly enhanced through the support of the Ministry of Science.

Investing in space and manufacturing companies, developing a UK spaceport, and funding an end-to-end launch program will be a priority for the new Science Minister, in line with government policy to turn the UK into a global superpower. We need to promote technology and innovation that can be re-established as ambition.

The Department of Science, Innovation and Technology’s signs have been positive so far, and now the ball is in their court to take advantage of the innovation opportunities in front of them.

About the author

Nadeem Gabbani is the Founder and Principal Engineer of British satellite company Exobotics and has nearly a decade of space industry experience with multiple small satellite missions.

