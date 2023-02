Tech investors warn of 5 ‘urgent problems’ stifling innovation in the UK

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 6:00 AM

Tech investors urge government to address ‘urgent problems’ facing UK innovation

A group of top technology investors and entrepreneurs are pressuring the newly appointed science and technology minister to address pressing issues that are hindering the growth of the UK’s innovation sector.

The letter, seen by City AM, included 26 technologists, including Fast Growth 50 founder Professor Dylan Jones-Evans. Seb Wallace, Head of Investments at venture capital firm Triple Point. British Business Angels Association boss Roderick Beale said he would welcome the creation of a new sector for scientific innovation, innovation and technology, but the sector’s potential is currently limited.

The bosses are now asking newly appointed Secretary of State Michelle Donnellan to give back to so-called university spinouts and allow pension funds to flow into start-ups via venture capital firms. I asked them to address five key issues that .

Realization of DSIT [the potential of the UKs innovation sectors], five urgent issues need to be addressed as priorities, the letter said. Ignoring these issues not only makes the sector pointless when it should play a vital role in the economic recovery, but also means failure of the innovators the sector is supposed to support.

Creating an innovation hub outside the Golden Triangle of London, Oxford and Cambridge is also crucial to fulfilling its promise to create the UK’s next Silicon Valley, the companies said.

A strong intellectual property strategy and ensuring that skilled workers have access to visas to the UK are also key issues facing the sector.

A continued flow of international tech talent to the UK in recent weeks after Tech Nation, the start-up group that was managing the home office growth visa program, announced it would close after the government withdrew its funding. was questioned.

A Home Office spokesperson was unable to commit to continuing the program when approached by Citi AM earlier this month.

We will also take all possible measures to ensure that applicants already participating in the Global Talent Route are not disadvantaged by the closure. This will allow the UK to continue to live and work in the UK’s brightest and best and benefit from it.

Tech Nation lines up potential buyers for assets as closure looms

