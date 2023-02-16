House GOP files subpoenas against Facebook and Google over content moderation





The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday filed subpoenas with the chief executives of five major tech companies, seeking records and information about their content moderation practices.

Ohio chairman Jim Jordan has sent subpoenas to the CEOs of Google parent company Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook parent company Meta and Microsoft, urging them to refrain from moderating, removing, suppressing, restricting, or reducing distribution of their content. You have requested references or related documents and communications.

The subpoena also requested documentation identifying employees responsible for developing or enforcing content policies, and communications with people outside the executive branch regarding policies or decisions regarding content moderation.

In a letter accompanying the subpoena, Jordan said the requested documents would be used as part of the commission’s investigation into allegations of collusion with the executive branch to suppress conservative voices online. Stated.

Jordan also praised Twitter for an effort called Twitter Files by CEO Elon Musk, which released internal documents showing how the company handled news stories about Hunter Biden in 2020. It will be placed in the summoned 5 companies.

The letter says that the documents must be submitted by March 23rd.

A spokesperson said Microsoft is involved in the committee.

A spokesperson said that we have begun work on the document, are working with the committee, and are committed to doing so in good faith.

NBC News reached out to four other companies for comment.

House Republicans are pursuing direct and indirect investigations into the Biden administration.

Jordan sent subpoenas earlier this month to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, seeking information related to school board meetings across the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/house-gop-subpoenas-facebook-google-content-moderation-rcna70910 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos