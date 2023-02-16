Green Maritime Innovations Receives 60 Meter Boost





The UK race to decarbonize the maritime sector is being boosted by 60 million government funds distributed to companies across the country developing the ‘green technologies of the future’.

For the first time, the UK government is funding the development of a new clean ocean technology for two years. Companies in her 12 regions around the UK will benefit from the cash and will create highly skilled jobs across the country to position the UK as a global leader in green solutions.

Transportation Secretary Mark Harper visited Artemis Technologies in Belfast on Tuesday, February 14th to see some of the technology in action.

Using technology borrowed from the worlds of high-performance yacht racing, motorsport and aerospace, the company develops vessels that fly effectively above water. The vessel produces zero emissions when foiling and offers up to 90% energy savings, significantly reducing operating and maintenance costs.

Artemis Technologies will now use this funding to help bring their invention to sea on a commercial scale.

Transportation Secretary Mark Harper said:

“With economic growth being one of the Government’s top priorities, we must continue to strive to ensure that the UK remains a pioneer in leading-edge and clean ocean solutions.

“The funding awarded today will help us do just that, enabling emission-free concepts and fostering innovation.

The funding comes from the third round of the government’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC3), which focuses on developing various clean ocean technologies such as hydrogen, ammonia, electricity and wind power.

During the two-year investment period, successful companies must demonstrate that their projects work in the real world and help move them toward everyday realities.

Artemis Technologies CEO DrIain PercyOBE said:

“With this latest funding round, we will advance our green technology projects, develop world-leading clean ships for our oceans, and commit to leading the decarbonization of our oceans. We are encouraged to continue our mission.”

Other winners include a project led by Collins River Enterprises Limited to build and test an all-new, all-electric ferry that connects Canary Wharf and Rotherhithe on the River Thames. This is based on research funded through the first round of CMDC.

Another project, led by AceOn Battery Solar Technology Ltd, will develop a hydrogen-powered vessel to transport crews from the port of Bryce to a wind farm off the north-east coast of England.

WingTek has also received CMDC3 funding to develop and demonstrate two full-size prototypes of wind-assisted vessels with high-tech sails. This reduces the amount of fuel the ship uses and the emissions it emits.

Recommended

Sarah Treseder, CEO of the British Chamber of Shipping said:

“The British Chamber of Shipping is aiming to be net zero by 2050. This funding is an important milestone as we continue to work together to reach this important goal and the theory of zero emission shipping. It helps us complete our journey from reality to reality.”

Today’s funding comes from the wider 206 million UKShipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UKSHORE) scheme announced in March 2022.

CMDC is one of UKSHORE’s many initiatives to fund green technology. The government launched a zero-emission ship and infrastructure competition last week to support projects in the late stages of development.

