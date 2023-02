Has Google lost its mission?

A former Google employee says the company has lost its way, writing in a recent blog post that Google is inefficient, riddled with mismanagement and paralyzed with risk. Praveen Seshadri joined the Alphabet-owned company in early 2020 when Google Cloud acquired his Seshadri-co-founded AppSheet. He retired in January, according to his LinkedIn profile. CNBC reports: Seshadri claimed it was a “vulnerable moment” for Google, especially as he faces recent pressure to compete with Microsoft’s artificial intelligence initiatives. Seshadri said Google’s problem is not rooted in its technology, but in its culture. “The way I see it, Google has four main cultural issues,” he says. “They are all the natural result of having a banknote press called ‘advertisement’ that has grown relentlessly each year, hiding all other sins. (1) no mission, (2) no urgency, (3) paranoia of exceptionalism, and (4) inadequate management. ”

Instead of serving customers, Seshadri argued, most employees end up serving other Google employees. He described the company as a “closed world” where hard work doesn’t always pay off.Seshadri says feedback is “based on what his colleagues and managers think of your work.” “There are.” Seshadri said that Google is very risk-focused and that “risk mitigation trumps everything else.” Every line of code, every launch, non-obvious decision, change from protocol, and disagreement are all risks that Googlers must handle carefully, Seshadri writes. He added that employees are “trapped” in long queues for approvals, legal reviews, performance reviews and meetings with little room for creativity or true innovation.

“Overall,” writes Seshadri, “it is a calm peacetime culture that is not worth fighting for.” Seshadri said Google is also hiring at a rapid pace, making it difficult to develop talent and leading to “bad hiring.” According to Seshadri, many employees consider the company to be “genuinely exceptional” because “that’s the way Google does it” and that it continues to have a lot of outdated internal processes. means Seshadri said Google has an opportunity to turn things around, but he believes the company cannot continue to thrive simply by avoiding risks. It argues that we need to “have and lead,” reward those who fight for “ambitious causes,” and remove layers of middle management. “There is hope for Google and my friends who work there, but it requires intervention,” he wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.slashdot.org/story/23/02/15/2141212/has-google-lost-its-mission The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos