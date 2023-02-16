Philanthropy supports pilot projects that address health challenges such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, stress and chronic pain. VTx





Editor’s Note: For Virginia Tech Giving Day, which begins at noon on February 15, 2023, a series of articles highlighting the impact of giving is featured in this month’s Virginia Tech News.

Virginia Tech graduates Carol and Bill Seale believe that investments in high-impact biomedical research will benefit future generations.

Thanks to their generosity, a gift given to VTC’s Flaryn Biomedical Institute during Virginia Tech’s Giving Day, which lasts 24 hours starting at noon on February 15, will unlock up to $20,000 for the Seal Innovation Fund. , Giving Day donors investing in research to improve human health.

TheSeale Innovation Fund helps interdisciplinary research teams pursue bold ideas in science and gather the preliminary data they need to apply for larger, multi-year research grants. This investment helped revitalize an innovative high-risk, high-reward pilot concept by supporting the early data and results needed to support a large-scale project. We are benefiting from the scientific discoveries of the past and their contributions to modern medicine, Bill Seal said. Now we want to pay it forward.

In 2023, seven new research teams, led by researchers at the Flarin Institute for Biomedical Research, have been selected to benefit from the gift of the seals, but additional support during Giving Day is a testament to their innovations. help advance your research. Virginia Tech Donation Day directly supports future interdisciplinary research projects such as:

Scott Johnstone designs and tests new nanobodies to improve patient outcomes after cardiac surgery. Samy Lamouille works to improve treatment options and survival for glioblastoma, the deadliest form of brain cancer. Thomas Maynard, in collaboration with Anthony-Samuel LaMantia, investigates neural stem cell dysregulation in early brain development to better understand autism spectrum disorders and schizophrenia. Steve Poelzing addresses the rhythmic electrical activity within cells to develop new therapies to treat conditions such as epilepsy, sudden cardiac death, intestinal pseudo-obstruction, and premature birth. Sora Shin is working to better understand changes in stress-induced pain sensitivity by investigating the effects of specific neurons on inflammation and chronic pain. Junco Warren aims to develop new therapies to treat heart failure in people with type 2 diabetes. Jia-Ray Yuwill tackles the most aggressive form of pediatric brain tumor, diffuse midline glioma, and seeks potential targets for combination therapies to treat this disease.

Scientists at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute conduct cutting-edge research every day. To do that work, Michael Friedlander, vice president of health sciences and technology at Virginia Tech and executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, said they needed high-level grants and grants to promote new projects. They are competing for contracts. But groundbreaking research begins in the lab. Careful observation, innovative ideas, and an initial investment of time and experimentation support funding requests and advance research. The Seale Innovation Fund is a key catalyst for supporting early-stage innovative research and making new health discoveries. We are very grateful for Seal’s generous investment in science for health.

Its investments, bolstered by individual donors, in the first year supported:

Alexandra DiFeliceantonio investigated the role of ultra-processed foods in obesity and metabolism. Robert Gourdiescancer’s research focused on reducing the side effects of radiotherapy. Brittany Howell delved into the role of breast milk in the white matter of the developing brain. To address the opioid epidemic, the Innovation Fund supported Wynn Her Legon to investigate focused ultrasound as an agnostic alternative treatment for chronic pain. Read her Montaguelevaged innovation fund to research next-generation neurotransmitter prediction systems, including groundbreaking measurements of dopamine in conscious human subjects. Jenny Manson launched her lab to improve drug delivery and treatment of brain tumors. James Smythin explored the impact of his COVID-19 on cardiovascular health.

