Google asks employees to rewrite Bard’s erroneous response to query





Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Getty Images

Google executives understand that Bard, the company’s artificial intelligence search tool, isn’t always accurate in its responses to queries. At least part of the blame falls on the employee correcting the incorrect answer.

Prabhakar Raghavan, Google’s vice president of search, asked staff via email on Wednesday to help the company get the right answers to ChatGPT’s new competitor. The email, seen by CNBC, contained a link to a do’s and don’ts page with instructions on how the employee could modify his answers when testing his Bard in-house. It was

Staff are encouraged to rewrite answers on topics they know well.

“Bards learn best by example, so taking the time to carefully rewrite their responses can go a long way in improving the mode,” the document states.

Also on Wednesday, as CNBC previously reported, CEO Sundar Pichai asked employees to spend two to four hours on the bard, which is a long time for everyone crossing the field. I admit that I will travel.

Raghavan echoed that sentiment.

It’s an exciting technology, Raghavan writes, but it’s still in its early stages. We feel a great responsibility to do it right. Joining Dogfood helps us accelerate the training of our model and test its load capacity (not to mention, trying Bard is actually a lot of fun!)”

Google unveiled conversational technology last week, but a string of announcement missteps sent its stock down nearly 9%. Employees criticized Pichai’s failure, describing the in-house deployment as hasty and unsuccessful and comically short-sighted.

Read more about CNBC Pro tech and crypto

To try to rectify AI’s mistakes, business leaders are relying on human knowledge. At the top of the Do’s and Don’ts section, Google provides guidance on what to consider “before you teach your bard.”

Under dos, Google instructs employees to keep their answers polite, casual, and friendly. It also states that they should be first person and maintain a neutral tone with no opinions.

Employees are told to “avoid inferences based on race, national origin, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation, political ideology, location, or similar categories.”

Also, “Do not portray the bard as a person, imply any emotion, or claim to have had a human-like experience,” the document states.

Google then says, “Keep it safe,” and warns employees against responses that provide “legal, medical, or financial advice,” or responses that are hateful or offensive. Instruct to give “low rating”.

Please don’t try to rewrite it. Our team will take it from there,” the document said.

Raghavan said contributors will earn the Moma badge to encourage people within the organization to test Bard and provide feedback. This badge will appear on employee profiles within your company. He said Google will invite the rewrite’s top 10 contributors from Raghavan’s Knowledge and Information organization to a listening session. So they can “share feedback live with the people working on Raghavan and his Bard.

A huge thank you to the team working so hard behind the scenes,” Raghavan wrote.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

