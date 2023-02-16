Google repeats how to block calendar spam





Last July, Google Calendar introduced an “only if sender is known” setting to block invitation spam, and the company now prominently highlights that option.

The 9to5Google newsletter has been reprinted with commentary and other tips on Google’s biggest story. Sign up here!

In a rare direct mail today, “Google Calendar” touts “spam can now be easily blocked” with an option first announced last year.

If you’ve never interacted with someone, invitations from them aren’t automatically added to your calendar unless you show that you know them.

What is considered known includes senders in your contacts, companies, or people you have previously interacted with. In a support article, Google explains how to use this setting.

If the event isn’t added to your calendar, you’ll receive an invitation by email, even if the host doesn’t send an email. When you mark a sender as known or interact with that sender, future invitations from that sender are automatically added to your calendar. Using this option may make it clear to the sender that the sender is not in your contacts.

You can “Reply directly to emailed invitations” and easily revert the default behavior to “From everyone” or “When replying to emailed invitations”. Google Calendar settings on the web >[一般]>[イベントの設定]>[マイ カレンダーに招待状を追加]Go to.

From everyone: All invitations are automatically added to your calendar. Only if the sender is known: Events are added to your calendar if the sender is a contact, part of your organization, or someone you’ve interacted with before. This helps prevent calendar spam. When you reply to an invitation by email: Events are added to your calendar only after you reply to an email notification. If the event isn’t added to your calendar, you’ll receive an invitation by email even if the event organizer chose not to send it.

Meanwhile, another vehicle for spam on Android is “untrusted third-party apps” that add spammy events to your calendar.[設定]>[セキュリティとプライバシー]>[プライバシー]>[権限マネージャー]>[カレンダー]Go to. [instructions vary by device].

Google Calendar Details:

FTC: I use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

For more information, visit 9to5Google on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2023/02/15/google-calendar-block-spam/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos