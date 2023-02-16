Honolulu Innovation Lab aims to help US win intelligence race with China





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Defense experts rank Hawaii as a national security asset amid rising tensions between the United States and China.

Inside the Booz Allen Honolulu Innovation Lab in downtown, developers create virtual environments to test solutions for customers with less risk. Its largest clients are the US Department of Defense and Department of National Security.

Vince Goldsmith, Senior Chief Technician at Booz Allen, explains that they created these training applications not just for maintenance and repair, but for combat and safety.

From immersive technology to artificial intelligence, cutting-edge technology is key to dominance in the Indo-Pacific.

Ed Barnabas, vice president and CTO of Indo-Pacific at Booz Allen, said many of our clients don’t have a lot of cash or are raising in stages.

And they don’t have the luxury of getting it wrong. In fact, 80% of the many lab-born solutions never go into production. And what our lab is doing is that we were able to hatch ideas about their problems and solutions.

Labs include devices such as augmented reality headsets and self-driving cars designed to help people understand and engage with complex technology and apply it to real-world scenarios.

Adversaries are investing in the region, Barnabas said, and are looking at technology in ways that will help them compete in the region.

Seeing how you were ahead of your opponents is very important. Not necessarily, we never want to be in a confrontational situation, but we feel like we have won the race between the great powers so that we can keep the Indo-Pacific free and open. I want to be

And with the renewed focus on surveillance balloons, defense experts say the race for power is a race of data and intelligence.

Apart from investing in such labs, the industry is working to create a pipeline of talent and a robust defense tech workforce, starting with integrating more STEM curricula into schools.

There is clearly a demand there as more companies come here and understand the importance of the state and its strategic location. said Michael Collat, Regional Director of

Some say Hawaii is helping the United States win, and they can’t afford to lose.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2023/02/16/honolulu-innovation-lab-aims-help-us-win-intelligence-race-against-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos