Google Home employs new tricks to control Xbox

Consoles like the Xbox Series X are no longer just for gaming. An all-in-one entertainment hub. Microsoft knows that a lot of people stream YouTube videos, watch Netflix shows and browse the web on their Xbox, so it’s partnering with Google to come up with a new smartphone-friendly device. Brought remote functionality.

You could add your Xbox to the Google Home app and use Google Assistant to turn the console on and off, but starting today, Google’s Smart Home app (via 9to5Google) has a full-featured remote control. will be ). If you’ve already added your Xbox to the Google Home app, simply pull down to refresh the app and tap your Xbox in the list of devices to access your new remote.

This new feature is available on Xbox One, Series S, and Series X.[設定]->[システム]->[更新]You’ll need to go to to make sure your console is on the latest firmware version.Use the remote control to power the console on or off, or use the D-pad or[戻る]button and[ホーム]You can use buttons to navigate menus, and volume, play, pause, and skip buttons to control media. These commands are sent from the Google Home app to the Xbox over Wi-Fi, which isn’t as responsive as Bluetooth or IR. In fact, I noticed a delay of about half a second before the system registered the input.

If you haven’t already added your Xbox to Google’s Smart Home app, first make sure your console is[設定]->[一般]->[電源オプション]Make sure it’s set to use the sleep power profile. next,[設定]->[デバイスと接続]->[デジタル アシスタント]to enable digital assistant support on your Xbox. Finally, open the Google Home app,[+ 追加]Tap the button to[デバイスのセットアップ]and select[すでにセットアップ済みですか?]Tap. Search for Xbox on your local network.

New remote features will be available automatically, but if you don’t see them yet, try updating the Google Home app in the Play Store or sideloading the latest version from APKMirror.

