Houston founder shares how technology can make digital media more effective and equitable

After working on both sides of the advertising industry, Mark Walker thought he could rethink a more efficient and fair platform.

Walker held several roles, from an early hire at Houston-based digital media startup Questia, to director of business development at NRG Energy and COO of EBONY Media, before co-founding a company called Direct Digital Holdings, an ad tech platform. bottom. At the Houston Innovators Platform, he shares how he leveraged his experience in technology, advertising, and media to create the company’s platform.

“NRG Energy gave us a top-down view of the value chain. Ebony gave us a bottom-up view of the value chain of how media is bought,” said Walker. said on the show. “At Direct Digital Holdings, we help companies buy and sell media and leverage technology to do it.

With over 30,000 publishers participating on Direct Digital’s platform, core customers, middle market companies looking to enter the digital media ecosystem, can tap into these opportunities without the need for technical know-how. is easier to use. At EBONY, Walker explained, he saw that small to medium-sized publications, especially multicultural publications, were left behind on the advertising sales side. The Direct Digital platform bridges the gap on both ends.

Founded in 2018 in partnership with Keith Smith, who has similar professional experience, Direct Digital went public just over a year ago after growing the company through strategic M&A activity. Walker says the IPO decision made the most sense for his company, even though it wasn’t an easy process. Direct Digital is his ninth company founded by a black entrepreneur and listed on the US Stock Exchange.

“If you think the process is difficult, it really is,” Walker said of the road to an IPO. “We are a privately held company and we knew we were on a good growth trajectory, so we looked at a few different options. We decided to go public in a very traditional way.”

Walker explains that there were some risks there, but ultimately the co-founders were hesitant to add investors who may not have the same idea about the company’s future. decided to

Direct Digital was a star Houston company despite not being home to the booming ad tech ecosystem. Instead, Houston, with its collection of Fortune 500 companies and rich diversity, has helped businesses stand out.

“If you look at how our company has been built, from the board to the leadership to the executive team, we are a majority minority organization overall,” says Walker. “Diversity is very important to us. It is the lifeblood of our business because we serve publishers in these communities in a big way. , we believe ideas come from a diverse workforce, and Houston fits our mold.”

Walker details his company’s future, IPO advice, and his focus on ad tech, from AI to streaming podcasts. Listen to the interview below or stream the podcast and subscribe for weekly episodes.

