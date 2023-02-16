Accenture’s ai.RETAIL Platform Integrates Google Cloud Technologies for Retailers as Companies Expand Strategic Partnerships





Both companies bring the best of Google Cloud technology to ai.RETAIL and collaborate on new initiatives to help retailers modernize their stores

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Google Cloud today announced updates to Accenture’s widely adopted ai.RETAIL platform that helps retailers modernize their businesses and deeply integrate with Google. Announced a new initiative with Accenture to help you reap the benefits of cloud technology. The power of the cloud in data analytics, AI and product discovery. The companies are also committed to go-to-market initiatives to equip retailers with the technology and resources they need to transform store operations, expanding joint customer success.

ai.RETAIL for Google CloudAccenture ai.RETAIL helps retailers make better use of data and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve customer acquisition, pricing and promotions, assortment, supply chain and other common systems and An integrated solution that helps you optimize your program. Starting today, the retailer can deploy his ai.RETAIL platform on Google Cloud. This means it extends to Google Cloud’s trusted infrastructure and integrates with multiple Google Cloud products and features. New features and benefits of this solution include:

Centralized Supply Chain Analytics: ai.RETAIL includes a Supply Chain Control Tower powered by Accenture’s Intelligent Supply Chain Platform. Deeper integrations between popular Google Cloud products such as Looker and BigQuery will help customers better organize their data and view the most important supply chain metrics such as procurement, logistics, inventory and sales in real time. became. Retailers can then run “what if” simulations, adjust demand forecasts, improve inventory planning, develop strategies for supply chain segmentation, and more. Personalized customer experience: ai.RETAIL now leverages Google Cloud’s Discovery AI solution for retail. This reduces search abandonment with Google-quality search capabilities, delivers personalized recommendations at scale, and helps shoppers find products by image. Additional integrations with Accenture’s Customer Data Architecture and Google Cloud’s Customer Data Platform enable retailers to break down data silos and use AI or machine learning to drive predictive marketing engagement. Assortment optimization: Using BigQuery, Looker and Vertex AI, ai.RETAIL helps retailers identify, group and optimize stores with similar characteristics to enhance assortment, space management and inventory strategies It has a new store clustering feature that helps with This includes recommendations on whether to keep, reduce, or eliminate certain products. This can be filtered by individual stores or store clusters, ultimately improving overall sales performance.

Carrie Tharp, VP of Retail and Consumer at Google Cloud, said: “Working with Accenture will help retailers take full advantage of Google Cloud technologies and leverage the power of AI and ML with tools and features that can continuously optimize their business for today’s complex retail environment. We can rapidly adopt an integrated solution that delivers real benefits.”

“As consumer buying habits change, retailers need to invest more than ever in building a digital core. This includes a solid data foundation, machine learning and AI. These technologies help our clients spot trends and make decisions faster, and businesses need to repeatedly reset as the market changes,” said Accenture senior managing director and retail industry executive. Jill Standish, who leads the practice, said: By taking full advantage of Accenture’s integrated ai.RETAIL platform and Google Cloud technology, businesses have access to products and capabilities to improve consumer engagement and conversions, making their supply chains more sustainable. can be made into “

Anuj Dhanda, EVP and Chief Information Officer at Albertsons Companies, said: “Using Google Cloud and Accenture, we have integrated technologies that enhance supply chain operations by providing greater visibility into inventory levels, helping us predict and improve inventory availability so that our customers can meet their needs wherever they are. You will be able to access the best products in our store.”

Helping retailers modernize their stores Google Cloud and Accenture are also collaborating on a wide range of new initiatives to address the complex challenges facing today’s retailers. This includes applying ai.RETAIL intelligence to help businesses optimize their customer, employee and store experiences, as well as utilizing other technologies and services. from both companies. With better end-to-end operational knowledge, retailers can apply Accenture and Google Cloud technologies to modernize the fundamental components of their business. For example, Google Distributed Cloud Edge technology enables organizations to seamlessly integrate and scale cloud infrastructure into stores, factories, and more. Additional use cases help retailers improve product discovery, strengthen brand loyalty, and increase customer trust through regulatory compliance.

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates the ability of any organization to digitally transform their business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage all of Google’s cutting-edge technology on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in over 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as a trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most important business problems.

