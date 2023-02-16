Innospec Receives Prestigious Best Innovation Award from Henkel for Hair Repair Technology





Innospec Co., Ltd.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innospec has once again been recognized for its innovation excellence by Henkel. The prestigious award was presented to He Innospec at the American Cleaning Conference held from January 30th to February 3rd in Orlando, Florida.

Innospec won the Best Innovation Contributor Hair Care 2022 award for developing a new product that strengthens hair fibers and prevents hair protein loss. Henkel says the new technology can be found in his Gliss Kur, a hair repair expert brand.

This is the third time in the past six years that Innospec has received the Best Innovation Contributor Award from Henkel. Last year, Innospec won his #1 spot for his Iselux powder shampoo technology. Iselux is a range of mild, sulfate-free, 1,4-dioxane-free surfactants that deliver superior lathering in liquid and solid hair and body care formulations.

Bruce McDonald, President of Innospec Performance Chemicals, said:

It is a great honor to receive this award again from Henkel. Innovation is at the heart of everything Innospec does. This award is further proof that our investment in new product development is being made appropriately. We value our long-standing partnerships with our customers and look forward to continued collaboration to solve challenges in a sustainable way.

Innospec’s senior vice president and chief technology officer, Dr. Ian McRobbie, said:

We would like to thank our colleagues who worked closely with Henkel’s technical team to invent this new technology. This unique bonding technology product could not have been brought to market without the relationship and trust that both teams have built over the years. This kind of innovation I look forward to seeing more of his projects commercialized.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2,100 employees in 25 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals for the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific markets. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for customers in the personal care, home care, agrichemical, mining and industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, enhance engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

story continues

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements related to earnings, growth potential, results of operations and events (e.g., expects, estimates, forecasts, may, may, believes, feels, plans, covered by words such as intent, or similar words and expressions). or any development that we anticipate or predict will occur or may occur in the future. Although forward-looking statements are believed by management to be reasonable when made, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual performance or results may differ from these statements. may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in Additional information regarding the risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Innospec and affecting our business operations and prospects is available in Innospec’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, terminated. Innospecs Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter. September 30, 2022 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are strongly encouraged to review our discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements under the heading “Risk Factors” in such reports. Recommended. new information, future events, or other results.

contact address:

Corbin Burns

Innospec Co., Ltd.

+44-151-355-3611

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/innospec-receives-prestigious-best-innovation-214500904.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos