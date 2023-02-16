MSU Scientists Tackle Herbicide-Tolerant Weeds with High-Tech Innovation





Contact: Trey Barrett

MSU undergraduate researchers (left to right) Brian Pieralisi, Daniel Chesser, and Wes Lowe analyze cotton in a field at the University’s MAFES RR Foyle Plant Science Research Center. (Photo by David Amon)

A research team at Mississippi State University’s School of Plant and Soil Sciences is using artificial intelligence and automated mechanical technology to find and control weeds.

Cotton recently funded research and commissioned scientists from MSU’s Mississippi Agricultural Experiment Station to design a tool to automatically control herbicide-tolerant weeds in cotton.

Bryan Pierarisi, an assistant professor of plant and soil science, said repeated use of the same herbicides over the years creates this need.

Chemical solutions are available, but plants build herbicide tolerance after years of exposure, Pieralisi said.

Today, farmers have access to technology-driven weed control systems that eliminate the need for traditional spraying methods. AI technology embedded in commercial machines has improved weed control, but it does not address herbicide-resistant weeds.

Our goal is to control weeds with minimal impact on the field. Pierarisi said he wants the machine to know when to till weeds that are herbicide-tolerant or difficult to control, and when to spot sprayed weeds that don’t show resistance.

Equipped with a common row crop cultivator with intelligent cameras from German technology company IDS, the team uses hydraulically-actuated cultivators to target specific areas to remove weeds or only sensitive weeds. and selectively sprayed with herbicides. This method reduced potential herbicide resistance and focused soil disruption only around weeds. These targeted treatments minimize soil moisture loss and prevent residual herbicides from disrupting weed control, said Wes Lowe, an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural Biotechnology.

Now, as we compile a robust collection of weed images and create models, our camera AI selects the appropriate actions to take for optimal weed control according to species and physiological maturity. Yes, says Lowe. If we could build a database and record the species we see in the field each year, we might be able to answer some questions about herbicide efficacy and resistance.

Daniel Chesser, who is also an assistant professor of agricultural and biotechnology, said the concept of integrating new technology with existing equipment allows farmers to benefit from the latest technology while reducing financial risks.

Adapting existing equipment to new technologies is a trend in the AI ​​and machine learning space, Chesser said. Farmers are turning to this technology to reduce labor costs and optimize their production systems. In the future, our tools may be integrated into autonomous systems across the field on their own, further reducing labor costs.

For more information on MSU’s Department of Agro-Biotechnology, please visit www.abe.msstate.edu. For more information on the Plant and Soil Science Department, please visit www.pss.msstate.edu. For more information on MAFES, please visit www.mafes.msstate.edu.

MSU is Mississippi’s leading university and is available online at www.msstate.edu.

