XFL Enters Season With New Technology

The revamped XFL has signed a new exclusive deal with software developer Bolt6 ahead of the kickoff of the 2023 season this weekend, giving the league access to football’s first immersive cloud-based replay system. , writes colleague Tom Friend.

Bolt6’s platform will provide streamlined, real-time video to the command center that runs the XFL, sideline coaches and the ESPN-Disney broadcast booth. XFL Officiating and Rules His vice president of innovation, Dean Blandino, has jurisdiction to review required plays, and TV networks can film and mic Blandino deliberating. increase. The coach can also use instant his video to decide whether to challenge one penalty or not call the game.

Bolt6’s innovations are designed to simplify Blandino’s decision-making process through a cloud-based platform. “Whether it’s the NFL’s replay system or any other replay system in the world, you don’t have to deal with infrastructure or hardware like other companies do,” Blandino said.

The Bolt6 360 degree platform allows Blandino to spin and redirect replays to create definitive views and angles similar to Hawk-Eye.

MLS and Apple have revealed production plans for the first season of the MLS Season Pass. This is because NEP Group oversees broadcast operations and IMG manages content production and distribution, reports SBJ’s Alex Silverman and Joe Lemire.

All MLS matches are streamed live worldwide in 1080p high definition and 5.1 Dolby audio with no blackouts. Rounding out the team of production vendors are graphics engine Vizrt, official MLS data delivery partner IMG Arena, network manager AT&T, virtual signage provider TGI Sport, data services leader Deltatre, advanced data analytics company Sportec Solutions (Deltatre and Deltatre jointly efforts). German football federation.

As sports betting technology continues to grow its fan base, the aftermath of Super Bowl LVII has revealed some interesting data.

According to consumer research firm Global Wireless Solutions (GWS), an estimated 5.2 million people will use the sportsbook app on Super Bowl Sunday, up 43% from 3.6 million last year. This is because more states have legalized online gambling and gambling companies have launched new products. .

According to GWS, 34 million user sessions on Sunday were up 53% from last year, with approximately 42% of daily sessions occurring during game hours, compared to 32% in 2022.

These last stats are in line with Simplebet’s data. Simplebet saw an 84% increase in microbetting transactions across their sportsbook clients compared to Super Bowl LVI. This is because the technology around in-game betting is still improving.

One of the most popular bets Simplebet saw with over a million microbets made on Sunday, predicting the exact outcome of the next drive, won over $3.5 million in handles .

my two cents? Live betting is a great way to get people interested in games they wouldn’t otherwise care about. I enjoyed the Super Bowl on Sunday and stayed away from my phone for most of the day, but I wondered if it was because of the die-hard fans who got more traffic or the casual fans who found the technology easier to use. I am not at all surprised that these numbers are increasing.

On the media front, Fox’s 113.1 million Super Bowl viewership was just off PredictHQ’s projection of 112.9 million.

PredictHQ’s algorithm took into account the popularity of the Eagles and Chiefs, their general positions, the likelihood of close matches, and other analyses. Their predictions, made with 95% confidence, had a lower bound of 110.1 million and an upper bound of 115.7 million, a Super Bowl record.

ESPN, Disney Channel and the NHL are teaming up to give fans the first-ever live NHL game telecast featuring the Capitals and Rangers, the “NHL Big City Green Classic,” on March 14. next level.

Another technology-driven presentation will feature live real-time volumetric animation of players and teams modeled after characters from Disney’s hit animated series Big City Greens. ESPN+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney+ will host live anime TV broadcasts, with the main TV broadcast available on ESPN and ESPN+.

Another presentation leveraged NHL Edge positioning data (puck and player tracking) to recreate the action taking place on the ice, and real-time animation worked with the ESPN Edge Innovation Center and NHL Edge Innovation partner Verizon. produced by Beyond sports and silver spoons.

ESPN commentators call to action, metropolitan Greens talent also featured in presentation

New York Yacht Club-based sailing yacht American Magic has named Altair as its official computational science and artificial intelligence partner as it prepares for the 37th edition of the America’s Cup in Barcelona in August 2024. . It is highlighted by a predictive data analysis system and a bespoke Al bot that powers advanced sailing simulations. Peacock will run every stage of the Tour de France as part of a six-year extension signed by NBC Sports to start next year. An undetermined number of stages will be simulcast on his NBC, and the network has promised to produce a daily pre-race show and a recap show at Peacock. Bare Performance Nutrition has launched a free, coach-centric training app that provides personalized regimens for athletes looking to improve strength, conditioning and endurance. His D2F Partners, a digital media production company founded by a former FC Barcelona executive, has hired one of his former colleagues, Paco Latorre, to create a new subsidiary of strategic content called D2F Media House. Did. ICYMI: Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson spoke to SBJ Tech about his decision to delve into the science of the cannabis industry and launch his own brand.

Image Credit: ESPN (NHL Animation)

