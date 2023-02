A barrage of errors calls into question Microsoft’s Google killer

Moreover, search engines themselves are not foolproof. Every reader has seen him return questionable answers to search queries or links to irrelevant his websites. However, the latest advances in search technology state that the information contained in these useless links is a reliable answer to questions asked by equally ignorant humans.

The old adage about garbage in, garbage out is whispered around search engines and AI technology by tech industry whitebeards.

A poorly trained algorithm will produce nonsensical answers. But both tech companies are deliberately opaque about how they built their tools to protect their competitive advantage, so it seems compelling, even if it’s completely wrong. It is difficult to fully understand how we arrived at the results that sound like

If the cause of the problem lies somewhere between the chatbot part and the search engine part, the question arises: what could go wrong with the link between the two, how should users behave when problems can occur? can be recognized by

Wooldridge of the University of Oxford doesn’t know how to combine the two. The fact that the data sources used to train these models are hidden is certainly a problem.

A growing problem in computer science over the last decade or more is that of the black box. Consumers are encouraged to use a system whose behavior is completely opaque and to place implicit trust in its output.

While this has helped chatbots deliver confident-sounding responses, it causes real problems for humans trying to quickly separate AI-generated fact from fiction. Wooldridge adds:

American physics professor and entrepreneur Steve Xu says the language algorithms used by Bing and Google are trained to complete plausible sentences, not good at summarizing complex information faithfully. says no.

Microsoft says a suspicious demonstration of Bing using ChatGPT was performed using a preview version. A spokesperson said: In this week alone, we have seen thousands of users interacting with our product and sharing their feedback, finding great value in them, allowing our models to learn and making many improvements already. rice field.

We recognize there is still work to be done and expect the system to make mistakes during this preview period.

These mistakes are officially errors caused by the project still under construction. Until companies like Microsoft and Google unveil their magic black boxes, the risk of spreading falsehoods remains high.

