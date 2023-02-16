A brief history of the trope that Meghan Markle didn’t Google Royals before marrying Harry





In 2014, Meghan Markle started a blog called The Tig where she regularly posts about lifestyle topics and current events. She took her website down in April 2017, six months after her relationship went public, but the posts were stored on her Internet Archives Wayback Machine and occasionally redistributed for tidbits. will be On Wednesday, the Daily Mail said Meghan couldn’t tell the truth when she said she didn’t know much about the royal family before meeting Prince Harry, referring to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding. As proof, I’ve revived the 2014 entry she published.

Introduced in a blog entry interviewing Princess Alia Al Senusi, a descendant of Libyan royalty who works in the art world, Meghan said that when she was a child, she liked tough princesses like Sheila from the 80s cartoon Sheila. said. Princess of Power. She also said that the idea of ​​a princess has power over adults. Grown-up women seem to retain this childhood fantasy, she wrote. See the situation, and the endless conversation about Princess Kate.

You might think calling her future sister-in-law Princess Kate might be a sign that Meghan didn’t really know much about royal address formats. (her official title was either Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, or Princess William of Wales.) But for Mail, this meant not only did she know exactly who the royal family was, but also that some It suggests that she had very strong opinions about the monarchy and its many traditions years before she met her future husband.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey

Joe Priese

The idea that Meghan had very strong opinions about her future husband and his family stems from a statement Meghan made during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. will be accompanied by her family. As for what that means, I haven’t looked into anything, Meghan said. I didn’t feel the need because he had shared with me everything I needed to know. was talking to me

In an interview with Oprah, Meghan mentions Google when talking about learning national anthem lyrics and hymns you need to know for church services. That’s how I Googled it late at night… national character… I have to learn this, she said.

Somehow, within days, this turned into a widespread belief that Meghan didn’t Google her husband. No. Last year, Tina Brown told Kara Swisher that Meghan’s comments were so disingenuous that she didn’t understand them. I was. It would be difficult for her to marry into her family.

As seen in a blog post and footage revealed on the 2022 Netflix series Harry & Meghan, from a Spring 2016 video, when asked to choose between William, Meghan said before meeting her husband. and Harry, she chooses Harry. The issue here is how much she knew before going in. For British tabloids, the trope is an opportunity to accuse Duchess Meghan of being unfaithful in a low-risk, technical way, but it also has implications for how people in Britain view the royal family and the rest of the world. For the average American, the idea that someone might be ignorant of the intricacies of royal traditions and the names of extended families is too daunting. It’s not strange.

