National Kidney Foundation Innovation Fund Announces Investment in Relavo





PeritoneX technology aims to improve health equity and access to home dialysis

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) today announced the latest investment from its Innovation Fund, NKF’s philanthropic impact investment program. Her Relavo, a woman-founded company dedicated to making home dialysis more accessible, has invested to further develop her PeritoneX technology, which makes peritoneal dialysis (PD) safer for patients. I plan to receive it.

Relavo’s PeritoneX is a device for peritoneal dialysis that internally disinfects dialysis tubing to reduce infections

PD is a form of treatment for renal failure. This allows a patient to receive daily treatment from the comfort of their own home instead of spending her 15-20 hours a week in a dialysis clinic. PD has quality-of-life advantages compared to institutional dialysis, including lower costs, better outcomes due to longer dialysis times, and fewer barriers to employment due to treatment. However, PD is underutilized as a treatment and only 10% of his patients with renal failure receive his PD treatment. A big reason for that is the risk of infection.

“The fear of infection during PD has been the biggest barrier to expanding the use of PD,” said NKF CEO and kidney transplant patient Kevin Longino. We believe it will help improve health equity.PeritoneX will help reach more patients, especially those with limited access to transportation or in rural areas traveling long distances to dialysis centers. We aim to expand access to home dialysis for our patients.”

Peritonitis is an infection of the peritoneum commonly caused by bacteria entering the patient’s body through contact with PD supplies or air pollution during treatment setup. Microorganisms from these contamination events flow into the patient’s body when dialysis begins. Peritonitis occurs in approximately 30% of patients each year and requires hospitalization in 50% of cases.

Relavo’s PeritoneX is an in-line connection device that internally disinfects dialysis tubing in PD systems to reduce the risk of infection. Compatible with existing PD systems, capable of achieving >5 log reductions in the spectrum of peritonitis-causing bacteria in the laboratory environment, and allowing the patient to receive treatment while wearing his PeritoneX connector, Reduce the risk of cross-contamination events. .

“We are thrilled to receive support from the NKF. From the beginning, we have strived to develop patient- and user-centric devices that make peritoneal dialysis safer. We want to reduce barriers to and create clinicians, patients, and care,” said Sara Lee, CEO and co-founder of Relavo.

Launched in 2022, the NKF Innovation Fund is committed to accelerating the funding, development and commercialization of the treatments kidney patients need and deserve. The fund invests in early to mid-stage companies developing innovative, patient-centered renal therapies. The long-term goal of the NKF Innovation Fund is to prevent kidney disease, eliminate transplant waiting lists and provide better and safer treatment for dialysis patients, enabling them to live more fulfilling and productive lives. is. For more information on the NKF Innovation Fund, please visit kidney.org/innovationfund.

For more information about kidney disease and how to maintain optimal kidney health, visit www.kidney.org/.

About kidney disease

An estimated 37 million adults in the United States have kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease, and about 90% are unaware they have it. About one in three American adults is at risk of chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian, or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk of developing the disease. African Americans are almost four times more likely to have kidney failure than white Americans. A Hispanic is 1.3 times more likely than a non-Hispanic to have kidney failure.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive and long-standing patient-focused organization dedicated to kidney disease awareness, prevention and treatment in the United States. For more information on NKF, please visit www.kidney.org.

Facebook.com www.kidney.orgtwitter.com/nkf

Source National Kidney Foundation

