Introducing flexible new cloud services and pricing





As the saying goes, it’s hard to predict, especially about the future. Some organizations find it difficult to predict the cloud resources they will need months or years ahead. Every organization is on its own unique cloud journey. To help with this, we were developing new ways for customers to consume and pay for Google Cloud services. It did this by removing barriers to entry, aligning costs with consumption, and offering contract and product flexibility. Read how we rolled out several new go-to-market programs in these key areas to make it easier for customers to buy and consume Google Cloud services.

Remove barriers to entry with Google Cloud Flex Agreements

Many customers choose a multi-year contract because it gives them a more accurate picture of their IT spending and budgeting. However, these commitments can be difficult for those who don’t have a clear picture of their future cloud consumption needs, which is why customers can move their workloads to the cloud without any upfront payment obligations. That’s why we started his Flex Agreements today. As part of this new licensing option, Google Cloud customers will receive monthly cost discounts1, committed use discounts, cloud credits, access to professional services, and more based on monthly costs and workloads migrated to Google Cloud. , you can still take advantage of our unique incentives.

The Flex Agreement is just one example of how we remove barriers to help customers get started with Google Cloud. Starting in 2022 with an annual subscription to Innovators Plus. This provides a curated toolkit to accelerate developer expertise, including access to live and on-demand training through Google Cloud Skills Boost, Google Cloud credits, and more.

More recently, we’ve also expanded our trials for Google Cloud products. For example, a new Spanner free trial instance is valid for 90 days, allowing a developer to create his Google standard SQL or PostgreSQL database, explore Spanner’s capabilities, and prototype an application without the need for commitments or contracts. can.

Contract and feature flexibility

Contractual flexibility has always been one of our core principles. For example, a committed use discount (CUD) offers a discounted price in exchange for a commitment to use a minimum level of resources for a specified period of time. Last year, we introduced flexible cost-based CUD commitments that offer predictable, simple, flat-rate discounts across multiple virtual machine families and regions.

In addition to contractual flexibility, customers also need the flexibility to choose features based on the stage of cloud adoption and the complexity of their business requirements. So over the next few quarters we will be releasing new product pricing editions of his Standard, Enterprise and Enterprise Plus that are part of our cloud portfolio. This new commercial packaging model will help provide customers with more choice and flexibility to optimize their cloud spending.

For customers running workloads in regulated industries such as banking and public sector, the high-end Enterprise Plus tier offers compute with high availability, multi-region support, regional failover and disaster recovery, and advanced security. provides data processing, storage, networking, and analytics services. , and support for broad regulatory compliance. The Enterprise pricing tier includes a wide range of features designed for customers with workloads requiring high levels of scalability, flexibility, and reliability. The Standard pricing tier offers a cost-effective and easy-to-use managed service that includes all essential features such as automatic scaling to meet the customer’s core workload requirements.

Match costs to consumption with autoscaling

A key requirement for products built on Google Cloud is to provide customers with industry-leading capabilities to automatically scale their services up and down to match capacity to real-time demand. Autoscaling improves uptime, reduces infrastructure costs, and eases the operational burden of resource management.

Many Google Cloud products include autoscaling features to help customers manage unplanned demand fluctuations. For example, Dataflow’s vertical and horizontal autoscaling, combined with fine-grained adaptive resource configuration (Best Fit), automatically selects the right number of instances needed to run a job, keeping your streaming infrastructure up and running. We have been able to reduce our structure costs by up to 50%. Dynamically reassign instances during job execution. Bigtable also offers native autoscaling capabilities. Spanners Autoscaling is an open source tool that works across his regional and multi-regional Spanner deployments.

Similarly, we have added multiple features to GKE such as cluster autoscaler, horizontal pod autoscaling, vertical pod autoscaling, and node autoprovisioning to make it more elastic and cost effective.

For LLBean, the ability to quickly scale capacity to changing usage patterns (e.g. on vacation), and the ability to quickly run load tests to test capacity, compares to LLBean’s traditional on-premises On Google Cloud, it’s “all day and night.” IT system.

“You don’t have to pay for peak capacity to be available during peak shopping hours, just scale it up or down as needed. Randy Dyer, Enterprise Architect, LLBean

Now, we’re taking these features to the next level by enabling autoscaling in BigQuery at a more granular level, so you never pay more than what you use. This allows you to provision additional capacity incrementally, without over-provisioning or over-paying for underutilized capacity. BigQuery customers can now try out his new BigQuery autoscaler (currently in public preview) in the Google Cloud console.

