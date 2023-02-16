What do you know in 2023? — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





If you run an e-commerce store and want to market your brand in different regions, you should seriously consider e-commerce translation.

However, translating product reviews and marketing content into different languages ​​is a tedious process, including the fact that you need the necessary language skills to translate effectively.

Successful ecommerce brands understand the potential ROI of ecommerce translation. That’s why we invest heavily.

Today, data processing and translation work go hand in hand.

Why is ecommerce translation important?

Ecommerce translation is important because it is a proven way to reach different markets, generate revenue, drive customer engagement and inspire loyalty.

Brands that sell products in different regions where different languages ​​are spoken need to communicate in a language that locals can understand. Customers these days don’t just buy what they can see, they also buy what they understand.

Therefore, if your product is sold in a language that your target market does not understand, you may not achieve as many sales as you predicted.

This has implications for long-term business goals and objectives. Proper translation can increase user engagement and increase trust levels and loyalty to your brand.

What is the ROI of e-commerce translation?

E-commerce translation is the process of translating advertising and service materials from one language to another so that they resonate with your target audience.

Materials include reviews, product descriptions, blogs, and messages. Everything your e-commerce store uses to connect and interact with your target audience is translated into your target language for easy understanding.

Brands do ecommerce translation to make their online stores look more natural to shoppers who call in.

Types of e-commerce translated content

Below are the types of e-commerce store content translated into target languages ​​that your audience understands.

Product Description

Customers are more likely to buy products written in their own language than those with descriptions written in a foreign language.

E-commerce translation ROI translates to higher sales volumes. This is why multi-regional stores adopt this approach to marketing their products.

review

Products that other users have used and reviewed attract new buyers because they believe they will enjoy the same benefits.

However, reviews are effectively useless if they are written in a language that the target audience cannot read. If a brand has customer reviews in their local language, it increases brand credibility and also provides valuable insights to new customers.

customer support

All materials providing support and instruction to customers must be translated into the local language.

Customers only buy products they believe they can use. Plus, your value-added services make them more likely to recommend your store or shop again in the future.

How can e-commerce translation help my ROI?

The ROI of e-commerce translation is many, and here are just a few. These points should be considered if you want to increase your return on investment.

Reduce business costs

Translation reduces running costs more than you can imagine. If your customers can understand the message you’re conveying, they’ll be amazed at how many mistakes you can avoid.

Unnecessary delays and errors reduce waste and latency, so less money is spent fixing such errors.

customer support

Another way ecommerce translation can help you with ROI is in the area of ​​customer support. Buyers are more likely to buy from you if they know you have after-throw support from your store. This is especially true when selling highly technical products with complex features.

Customers want to know they won’t be abandoned after purchasing from you. E-commerce stores attract more customers and increase sales when self-service or after-sales materials are in the local language.

compliance

Avoid potential fines for non-compliance when information is localized in line with local content laws.

By hiring a professional translator, you can save money that would otherwise be lost due to mistakes. For example, if you manage a health e-commerce store, you should pay close attention to the local laws governing your industry in the countries you target.

drive traffic

More visitors will come to your ecommerce store if you market in a language they understand. You can also use Google Analytics to track your behavior on our platform.

If your product is translated into the local language, they’ll spend more time reviewing what you’re selling, and this increases your chances of making a sale.

increase conversion rate

Conversion rates skyrocket when more buyers want to buy from you. Localization inspires buyer confidence.

Increased revenue

Last but not least is revenue growth. Increased customer activity and engagement increases your return on investment.

All your marketing efforts are ultimately worth it as you build relationships with prospects in your target area.

Investing in the ROI of e-commerce translation may seem like an extra expense, but the long-term impact on your marketing fortunes can’t be overemphasized. Localizing your promotional materials is the fastest way to build your brand in your local market.

