Around February 14 Google search ranking algorithm update





Oh, and again; yet another Google search ranking algorithm update appears to have started on February 14th, possibly February 13th, and continues to shake things up today. We previously covered the unconfirmed update on August 9th and 4th.

In addition to the increased chatter from February 13th to today, some of Google’s automated tracking tools are looking at volatility and fluctuations.

A big core update is coming soon.

SEOChat

Here are some of the comments and chatter on WebmasterWorld.

Is it me or has the traffic dropped in the last few days? Really dead! My traffic dropped sharply today. This was his worst value in 2023. How’s your traffic? Organic traffic is less than 20% compared to last year. Something is definitely going on. For the first time in years in the last 24 hours, I haven’t received a single spam email. He hasn’t received a single spam. The amount of normal trash I get this is very significant.The past week and a little – nearly two weeks have seen a high traffic and conversion load.I have received about 3 weeks worth of orders in this period . Then Google shut that traffic down on Tuesday/Wednesday last week and since then there have been no orders from him. I’m in a different market, lead generation, but the timeline seems very similar. For 2-3 weeks, we saw a large amount of steady, high-quality traffic to our service. Everything seemed to stabilize around February 4th, but now we’re seeing a short spike in quality traffic. That means his first six hours of the work day can be slow, and at some point in the afternoon there will be an hour or two of lead activity before everything turns off again. It is not related to any single service, single area, or anything specific. At one point I thought it was advertising related, but I’m not sure anymore as there could be 1 or 3 hours of activity at 9am today or 2pm tomorrow.

Definitely not a normal traffic trend.

Well, I haven’t seen this in quite some time, but to date one visitor has logged 254 pageviews in 2 hours and 4 minutes and is still on the site! Many have recently noticed a significant drop in sales. My visibility is at its highest point as far as I can see, but today my search traffic is -25%. US/Canada is -43% and -40% at 11am this morning. I’m seeing a dramatic drop in traffic to my landing page…almost all at the same time. SERPs are everywhere today. Using a favicon to get a layout always ranks first. When I get the layout without a favicon, it looks like the top 4 are shuffling. You can go from 1st to 3rd to 4th to 1st by simply opening a new secret. tab.. everyday my girlfriend’s two her websites are swapping positions back and forth and are not stable. Whatever is going on, today the traffic is very low…US is -30% at 4:30pm and most of my main landing pages are not working. under. Canada is -66% and Australia is at zero today. According to SEM, this means I have more visibility than at any point in the last two years. I just checked and it’s number one for the first time in years where it’s been 2-3 searches… but no traffic at all. The website backend metrics remain consistent, although they have dropped significantly over the past three days. I got more emails from potential customers. Probably the end of my zombie traffic increase has been going on for 2 months now..

Glenn Gabe posted another site on this roller coaster.

Remember the unconfirmed update I covered on 1/26 and the further impact and reversal on 2/3? This is a product review site that surged on 1/26 and passed 2/3, only to plummet again on 2/13. It’s clear that Google is testing or tweaking something. Please stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/wkRqbRac9t

— Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) February 15, 2023

As you can see, there’s been a lot of chatter over the last few days.

Google tracking tool

Some tools are compatible with today’s and yesterday’s volatility, while others are not yet. Here’s what I’m seeing from popular tracking tools right now.

Rank Ranger:

Cognitive SEO:

Moscast:

Acura Car:

SERP metrics:

Advanced Web Ranking:

Semlash:

algorithm:

What are you all noticing?

Forum discussion on WebmasterWorld.

