Innovation Perspectives: School-Based Access to Behavioral Health for Adolescents

The past decade has seen a worsening mental health crisis among young people across the United States and California. A situation marked by rising mental health hospitalizations, suicide deaths, and rising depression and anxiety disorders is exacerbated by COVID-19 and the measures taken to prevent its spread. This crisis is acute for young people of color, who are experiencing historic systemic racism and discrimination, impacting their behavioral health and access to care and prevention services. .

About the Innovation Landscape Series

The Innovation Fund conducts a series of high-level landscape analyzes on issues ripe for technology-enabled innovation. The Innovation Landscapes series aims to inform funders and customers of safety-net organizations seeking scalable solutions to meet their challenges.

In response, the California Department of Health and Human Services (CalHHS) launched a historic five-year, $4.4 billion initiative in 2021 to reimagine and transform the way California helps children, youth, and families. announced. Saibi). The Student Behavioral Health Incentive Program (SBHIP) is part of that initiative. It provides financial incentives to strengthen coordination between Medi-Cal (Medicaid in California terminology)-administered care plans and local educational institutions, and to improve access and delivery of mental health services. increase.

This publication includes interviews and surveys of Managed Care Plans (MCPs) and Local Educational Agencies (LEAs), an early effort to partner and design with the SBHIP program, and guide students into behavioral health care. describes the role they believe technology can play in increasing access to Focusing on three technology options available through the SBHIP Behavioral Health Wellness Program, Telemedicine Response Services, and Behavioral Health Screening and Referrals, the authors will reach out to MCPs and educational institutions between March and July 2022 for insights. I was involved.

CHCF is a market intelligence company focused on healthcare technology solutions to help MCPs and LEAs understand the types of technology-based solutions available to address the behavioral health needs of youth. We asked AVIA Health to describe these solutions and provide a framework tailored to our needs. expressed in interviews and survey responses.

About the author

This issue brief was authored by Claudia Page, Senior Advisor, and Madeleine Toups Tranchina, Manager, Manatt Health. Manatt Health combines legal and consulting expertise to better meet the complex needs of clients across the healthcare system. Her diverse team of more than 160 attorneys and consultants at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips and her consulting subsidiary, Manatt Health Strategies, helps clients advance their business interests, deliver on their mission, and bring healthcare into the future. Passionate about helping lead.

