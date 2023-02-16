Hotel beds looking outward for innovation





Hotelbeds joins other travel tech companies looking outward for innovative ideas. It’s not at the level of adding a venture capital arm like some of the major travel companies have done, but it follows similar ideas.

Justin Dawes

In an effort to accelerate innovation in the travel industry, Hotelbeds invites startup founders with ideas to solve industry problems.

Hotelbeds’ main business is the distribution of hotel rooms to travel agents, but the company is also working on adding other business-to-business technology products.

That’s where this 15-month program comes in, says Jos Mara Pestaa, innovation director at Hotelbeds.

Hotelbeds collaborates with Telefnica’s innovation hub, Wayra, to identify valuable ideas that lead to small financial investments by Hotelbeds and resources towards developing minimally viable products.

The idea is to try to identify disruptive ideas, said Pester. We want to put innovation at the heart of our strategy. We take innovation as a key ingredient and it somehow ties all the new projects in front of us.

This is not at the level of adding a venture capital arm as some major travel companies are doing, but following similar ideas. The point is that innovation can come from within a company, but it can also come from outside the company, and if the startup succeeds, the investment can ultimately lead to stronger partnerships and acquisitions.

For the first Hotelbeds Challenge over the next two months, Hotelbeds is looking for ideas to facilitate the traveler’s experience during the planning period. Travelers are fragmented The industry may require travelers to complete bookings with multiple companies.

We’ll see what we can find and what deals we can strike with those potential startups, Pestaa said.

The ultimate goal is to ensure that, together, we create a kind of frictionless travel experience.

Hotelbeds was financed and cash-infused at the worst of the pandemic, but Pestaa said the recovery has been better than expected, like the rest of the industry, especially so far this year. Hotelbeds said in November that it expected 30% growth over the next 12 months. His two weeks in January at Hotelbeds hit record highs in terms of bookings and revenue.

Hotelbeds has hired a new CEO, Nicolas Huss, in 2021 to help lead the next generation of the business and develop a range of products.

Generative AI in travel booking

Skift covered predictions and opinions on generative AI related to travel booking. He gives three of the most interesting quotes from the article.

Hopper Chief Data Scientist Patrick Surry said:

I think this is just the beginning and we need to go back to the first principles and rethink a lot about how and why we do things.

Omio CEO Naren Shaam said:

If I were to predict, Shaam said, it would completely change how we make our product as a travel company. I see this as a megashift to come to the industry and have definitely been seriously considering it.

Marc Mekki, a travel industry veteran and technology consultant, talks about how small operators can be found when travel search moves to chatbots.

I think this is the number one question that really keeps everyone up at night. You are not optimizing for search engines. So what are you going to do? You become more dependent on OTAs. OTAs are unbeatable and would be a big winner here. Unfortunately it will continue.

