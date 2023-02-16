Connectivity is key to our innovation economy.Update Cambridge guidelines to enable technology





Innovation has always thrived in Cambridge, with a large share of intellectual capital. And many of those innovations have leveraged the strong foundations of communications infrastructure since the invention of computer-to-computer email in 1971. We now have email and rely on smartphones for our daily communication. As a result, mobile network operators are handling a large amount of new traffic. Ericsson reports that mobile network data traffic has grown by 40% between 2021 and 2022. Today, we have to think about the small cells, fiber, and other technologies and infrastructure that are essential to data transmission, the same way we used to think about utility poles. Electric wires are an essential part of modern life.

Building the infrastructure to support tomorrow’s technology serves as a critical economic catalyst for communities large and small across the state. Building out 5G, the next generation of wireless coverage, will see Gross Domestic Product surpass his $36 billion over the next decade and create his 93,000 jobs in Greater Cambridge. From healthcare and education to transport and manufacturing, he will see 5G help transform the many industries that make Cambridge a hub of innovation.

For example, 5G will drive innovation for Cambridge University’s world-class healthcare providers. In the not too distant future, innovations such as telesurgery will give patients access to top-notch surgeons wherever they are. A home ECG machine instantly shares heart readings with a cardiologist. Video conferencing also connects emergency room staff with her EMT on her way to the hospital in real time. 5G will also expand access to healthcare by improving telemedicine, which promotes equity by reaching patients where they are.

Wireless access is also important for digital equity. According to the Pew Research Center, he 37% of Americans now access the internet primarily using smartphones, making low-income households more likely to rely solely on smartphones to connect to the internet. . 5G will enable wireless-only families to better participate in the digital economy. And 5G fixed wireless is opening up broadband opportunities for his home.

As communities across the country look to reduce their environmental impact, 5G will enable an ecosystem of connected objects – cars, machines, sensors and meters – to help Cambridge reach its Net Zero Action Plan goals help you to This saves energy and reduces air pollution. .

These are just some of the improvements 5G networks will bring to the community. Cambridge needs a policy that maximizes the potential benefits of connectivity. Unfortunately, the city’s regulations, particularly regarding the size of infrastructure required to provide his 5G service, are outdated and effectively ban 5G installations.

Communities across the region are unlocking the benefits of wireless broadband by adopting Federal Communications Commission guidelines for equipment cabinet and shroud sizing. These guidelines allow for a maximum volume of 28 cubic feet, allowing for flexibility as wireless technology evolves and adaptability to preserve the character of historic areas. These criteria work well in cities such as Somerville, Chelsea, Everett, and Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Adopting these guidelines will also allow multiple operators to co-locate on a shared pole, thereby reducing the overall footprint of the telecommunications infrastructure, reducing construction and making it more environmentally sustainable. improved connectivity and accelerated 5G deployment.

Outdated infrastructure can stifle innovation and growth. Rather than leaving outdated policies in the digital past, local governments such as the Cambridges Pole and Conduit Commission should update their small cell guidelines to enable the communications networks they need now and in the future.

David Maher is President and CEO of the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce and former City Councilor and Mayor.

