You.com targets Google and Microsoft for multimodal chat search • TechCrunch





You.com founder Richard Socher knows his company has always been David chasing Goliath with search, Google and, to a lesser extent, Microsoft. He likes to point out that his company built a generative AI-based search in December. This comes months before other giant search players announced.

Today, the company is off to a head start, announcing that it will be building multimodal search on top of it. This means that you can add non-textual elements to answer questions more precisely. For example, if you ask a question like “Which company has the most CRM market share?” the answer is “Salesforce” and if you follow up with “What is the stock price of Salesforce?” you will see a stock chart instead. will be text-based answer.

According to Socher, this is a huge leap forward for chat-based search and will give his company an edge over its much larger competitors. Instead of making lots of numbers like all other language models do, it just shows the stock app in conversation, Socher told TechCrunch.

He believes that is a more effective way of answering that kind of question, and that these different modalities can be applied to other questions depending on the context. Doing is a big step forward in terms of different modalities, not just text, not just code, but tables, graphs, images, interactive elements, and more. question. I truly believe there is no better way to express the answer to this question than any text,” he said.

You.com launched at the end of 2020 with the belief that there is room for another AI-powered search engine. It’s a concept the search market has caught up to, but Socher believes there’s room for new approaches that incumbents can’t offer.

As he told TechCrunch during its $25 million funding round last summer, he wants You.com to be anti-Google, serving its true purpose: advertising. We’re building You.com as an open search platform, focused on meeting users’ needs directly in the You.com app rather than bombarding people with ads, he said at the time. told TechCrunchs Kyle Wiggers.

Socher is reluctant to discuss the technology behind his company’s search right now, out of concern that competitors will be able to use his search solution. It says it will reveal the secret sauce it uses to build its search solution.

I haven’t shared much about how I built it now. I know a lot of people are very curious about how we build all these things. and And for us to share all the technology, at least default to making money live or as a startup, or share high level or details about how we’re doing it Until then, it doesn’t really make sense, he said.

He said the company is growing at double-digit monthly growth rates, with millions of people using the site every day. They’re still figuring out how to monetize, but it won’t be like Google or Bing.

You don’t have to make $500 million a day. No pressure as a startup right now. But this year, we’re looking at monetization and trying to explore different avenues. It includes options. You can also open the platform to build third-party apps, such as stock apps that display stock charts.

You can only allow that third-party app to sell its services. If it is relevant to the user and the user wants to buy what the company sells, we take a portion of it. So it’s like monetizing the end of the funnel, not the beginning of the funnel, and that’s what advertising does, he said.

He certainly knows he’s up against some tough competition, but he believes You.com has found a way to differentiate itself from its competitors.

Sure, it’s a tough space to compete in and you have to build something unique and different, but at the same time good enough to capture most of what people are looking for in a search engine today. must be constructed.

And that’s what we’ve been doing, and that’s part of why we’re growing now and can give you a fresh new perspective on what search engines can or should help you with. .

