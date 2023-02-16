Google relies on human employees to improve responsiveness of Bard chatbot





In a video ad Google posted to Twitter, the yet-to-launch AI chatboard Bard confidently vented misinformation about the James Webb Space Telescope. “JWST has taken the first picture of a planet outside our own solar system,” the chatbot replied, which is clearly false. (The first image of an exoplanet was taken by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope.) Now the tech giant is looking to improve the accuracy of his Bard, and according to CNBC, employees are asking for help. I am looking for

Google’s vice president of search, Prabhakar Raghavan, reportedly emailed staff members asking them to rewrite Bard’s answers on familiar topics. According to Raghavan, chatbots “learn best by example.” Raghavan also included a list of “dos and don’ts” in amending Bard’s response, based on emails seen by CNBC.

Responses should be first-person, non-judgmental, and polite, casual, and approachable. Employees are also instructed to “avoid inferences based on race, national origin, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation, political ideology, location, or similar categories.” or imply that they have emotions or claim to have had human-like experiences. Additionally, chatbots are instructed to reject responses that may contain “legal, medical, or financial advice,” or that contain hate or abuse.

Raghavan’s memo comes after Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to employees asking them to spend a few hours each week testing AI chatbots. A Google employee reportedly criticized Pichai for his “hurried” and “failed” bard rollout. CEO now gives staff a chance to ‘help get in shape’ [the chatbot] And Google’s “some of its most successful products weren’t first to market” and “gained momentum because they solved critical user needs and were built on deep technical insight.” I reminded everyone that

Ever since the OpenAI chatbot came out late last year, people have been waiting for Google’s response to ChatGPT. The Microsoft-backed technology has gained tremendous popularity over the past few months, shaking Alphabet and its investors. On his quarterly earnings call in early February, Google tried to assuage investor concerns by talking about its own chatbot and touching on developing an AI-powered search to compete with the next generation of his Bing. .

